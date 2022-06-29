ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

BTS ARMY Calls Out Netflix for Comparing BTS’ ‘Hiatus’ With One Direction

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

There are two things ARMY really want you to know: BTS is not going hiatus, and is certainly not the same as One Direction . Following a brief period of confusion over whether or not K- pop boy band would be taking time apart (something that began two weeks ago after the guys announced they’d be taking an unspecified amount of time off before later clarifying that no, they aren’t disbanding), ARMY is firing back at anyone who implies that their favorite group is even temporarily splitting up —  and that includes Netflix.

After the streaming service’s official Twitter account posted a tweet joking that Generation Z and Generation Alpha share the experience of losing their beloved boy bands — 1D and BTS, respectively — to so-called “hiatuses,” it was met with thousands of comments and retweets from very upset ARMY members. Here’s what the tweet said: “Millennials going through the Destiny’s Child ‘hiatus.’ Gen Z going through the One Direction ‘hiatus.’ Generation Alpha going through the BTS ‘hiatus.'”

That caption was paired with a screenshot from the platform’s hit series Umbrella Academy, in which one of the characters says: “The only thing we have in common is childhood trauma.”

In addition to taking issue with Netflix repeating the word “hiatus” — which was originally used in the English translation on BTS’ Festa dinner video, in which the group announced their temporary break — and comparing the “Butter” artists to Harry Styles , Zayn Malik , Niall Horan , Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne ‘s former group, ARMY also wasn’t too happy that the tweet insinuated BTS’ fanbase is exclusively made up of children.

“Is the fandom made entirely of 12 years olds?” commented one fan. “Once they become 13 they drop bts and new 12 years olds join the fandom ??? younger armys are always welcome here, but come on do you really think that’s who is buying their albums?”

“Brb i’m cancelling my subscription,” another wrote simply, before following up with a screenshot proving that they actually went through with ending their subscription to Netflix.

Billboard has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Check out some of ARMY’s replies to Netflix’s tweet below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Cardi B Reveals Her Favorite BTS Member in Twitter QA

Click here to read the full article. Following the release of her new Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration, “Hot S—,” Cardi B hosted a fun “Ask Cardi” session on Twitter, encouraging her fans to send questions in. The “Bodak Yellow” sent Twitter ablaze when she responded to a question asking who her favorite member of BTS is. Cardi, an ARMY member herself, promptly responded with a photo of Jimin. #AskCardi pic.twitter.com/vpHhC5TRz6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 1, 2022 Cardi also responded to some questions about her family, revealing that she wants two more children to join her daughter Kulture and son Wave. She...
MUSIC
Billboard

11 Chart Feats From the First Half of 2022: ‘Encanto,’ Kate Bush, BTS & More

Click here to read the full article. It’s, of course, always a good time to celebrate chart achievements. But with today being July 1, it’s especially fitting to spotlight feats from the first six months of this year. Here’s a look at 11 honors tallied on Billboard‘s charts over the first half of 2022 (with many more surely ahead with new music set for the year’s second half from Beyoncé, Lizzo and other stars). Encanto Cast Mirabel’s powers, and those of the rest of the Family Madrigal and more, helped spark Encanto‘s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to a five-week Billboard...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix#Hiatus#Umbrella Academy#Millennials#Bts#Army
Billboard

Poison Pulls Out of Nashville Show, Reveals Bret Michaels Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Poison was set to perform alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crüe and Joan Jett at the Nashville stop of their joint stadium tour on Thursday night (June 30), but the band pulled out after frontman Bret Michaels was taken to the hospital. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, members from Poison stepped onstage to let the audience know that Michaels was hospitalized after having “a bad reaction to medication” and will not be able to perform. According to the publication, the reaction may have been related to COVID-19. Fans took to Twitter to seemingly confirm...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Lindsay Lohan Marries Financier Bader Shammas: ‘I Am the Luckiest Woman in the World’

Click here to read the full article. Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday (July 2) as a married woman. The Freaky Friday star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote in the post. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.” The couple had announced their...
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker reveals he had ‘life threatening pancreatitis’ as star remains in hospital

TRAVIS Barker has finally broken his silence about his emergency trip to the hospital. In a new Instagram story, Kourtney Kardashian's husband revealed he suffered from "life threatening pancreatitis." "I went in for an endoscopy Mondy feeling great," he shared. "But after dinner I felt excruciating pain and have been...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Taylor Lautner’s Fiancée Joked About Having Had A Crush On Robert Pattinson, The Twilight Alum Shared A Funny Response

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner revealed that he is engaged to be married this past fall. He'll be tying twith Taylor Dome, a registered nurse, who he had been dating for three years prior to getting down on one knee. As the happy couple are likely in the midst of wedding plans, Dome took to social media to “come clean” about who her childhood crush was, and it’s the opposite of Team Jacob, a fact that led Lautner to share a perfect response.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B Reveals Kanye West Recorded His ‘Personal’ ‘Hot S–t’ Verse When He Was ‘All Over the Media’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B‘s first single in a year and a half, “Hot Shit,” dropped Friday (July 1), and features two fellow heavyweight guest rappers — Kanye West and Lil Durk. And now that the song has finally hit streaming services, the 29-year-old Grammy winner is opening up about how it’ll set her next projects into motion as well as how each of her collaborators ended up signing on to the project — at one point revealing that Kanye’s verse was created at a particularly rough point in his life. Sitting down with Apple Music 1’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tommy Morgan, Harmonica Soloist for ‘Dances With Wolves,’ ‘Roots’ and Hundreds More Film and TV Scores, Dies at 89

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Morgan, a harmonica soloist who contributed to hundreds of movie and TV shows including “Roots” and “Dances With Wolves,” died June 23. He was 89. Morgan played on film soundtracks and record dates going back to the early 1950s. His estimated 7,000 recording sessions, according to statistics on his website, suggest that more people have heard his harmonica work than that of any other player of the instrument. That’s Morgan’s harmonica on Quincy Jones’ “Sanford and Son” theme, Mike Post’s “Rockford Files” theme and the scores for numerous shows including “Maverick,” “The Waltons,” “The...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Randy Bachman Reunited With Cherished Guitar 45 Years After It Was Stolen

Click here to read the full article. Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman’s long search came to an end Friday (July 1) when he was reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. “My girlfriend is right there,” said Bachman, 78, a former member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, as the Gretsch guitar on which he wrote “American Woman” and other hits was handed to him by a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. He said all guitars are special, but the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Selena Gomez Thinks Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character Is the ‘Older Version’ of Alex on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Click here to read the full article. Alex Russo is back! Kind of. Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez recently drew a connection between her character on the hit Hulu murder-mystery comedy and the beloved Alex Russo, who she portrayed on Wizards of Waverly Place during her time on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012. “I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way,” Gomez told Entertainment Weekly‘s The Awardist podcast. The Billboard 200 chart-topper gushed, “I adored being on that show so much. I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. June 30 Burna Boy, Love, Damini July 8 Aespa, Girls Journey, Freedom Nelson, Greatest Hits and Near...
Billboard

Adele Shines at BST Hyde Park Festival, Stops Performance to Help Fans in the Crowd

Click here to read the full article. Adele made the safety of her fans a priority during her triumphant return to the stage at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday (July 1). During the headlining set, her first public concert in five years, the 34-year-old British songstress stopped numerous times to assist distressed fans in the approximately 65,000-person crowd. “Stop, stop, stop,” Adele said abruptly after delivering the opening line of “Skyfall,” pointing to a section of the crowd. “Do you need security’s help? Right in the middle there, can you see where they’re all waving? Can you see over there,...
Billboard

See Lizzo’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction Upon Hearing Cardi B’s ‘Hot S–t’ for the First Time

Click here to read the full article. Turns out Lizzo couldn’t wait to hear Cardi B‘s new song either! When the “About Damn Time” singer swung by to tape an upcoming episode of the Zane Lowe Show on June 28, the Apple Music host surprised her with an early taste of “Hot Shit.” He caught Lizzo’s reaction to it all and shared it on TikTok Friday (July 1), the day the track arrived. In the clip, when he asks the three-time Grammy winner whether she’s heard Cardi’s “Hot Shit” yet, the Yitty co-founder nearly loses it. “No!!! Are you f–king with...
Billboard

Guns N’ Roses Joined by Carrie Underwood for ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ & ‘Paradise City’ at London Concert

Click here to read the full article. Guns N’ Roses was joined by surprise guest Carrie Underwood during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (July 1). The country music superstar, a longtime GNR fan, stepped onstage midway through the show to assist the legendary rockers with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and she later returned during the encore for “Paradise City.” Underwood was visiting the United Kingdom to promote her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, which arrives on June 10. The upcoming set follows her 2020 holiday release, My Gift, and her 2021 gospel project, My Savior. “Ladies and...
Billboard

Denzel Curry Calls Kanye West & Drake’s Recent Albums ‘Subpar Work’

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Curry is tripling down on his unfavorable feelings toward Drake and Kanye West‘s recent album drops. In SPIN’s June cover story, the 27-year-old rapper he was brutally honest when addressing a tweet he made earlier this year dissing Certified Lover Boy and Donda, saying at the time that both releases “could’ve been better.” First discussing his opinion on Drizzy, Curry explained that he was expecting Certified Lover Boy to match up to the quality of the “Jimmy Cooks” artist’s previous albums Take Care and If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late. “I was looking forward to Drake’s album, ‘cause...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jenni Rivera’s Top Five Hits on the Regional Mexican Airplay Chart

Click here to read the full article. On what would have Jenni Rivera‘s 53rd birthday, Billboard honors La Diva de la Banda by remembering her five top hits on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. With more than 30 entries on the tally, fourteen of those hit the top 10 and including her No. 1 hit “De Contrabando” and “Inolvidable.” When she passed, in December 2012, she was at the peak of her career and on the verge of a major crossover across with a residency in Las Vegas in the works and her very own television series. Still, the regional Mexican...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy