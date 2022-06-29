ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Wren defensive back, three-star recruit Travon West commits to Indiana

By Joshua Miller, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 3 days ago

Wren defensive back Travon West knows where he wants to play on Saturdays.

West made his commitment to Indiana University at a commitment ceremony on Wednesday.

"Everybody's just a family (at Indiana)," West said. "They're real big on family up there. That's just somewhere I know that I'll fit in at for the next three, four years. I won't ever feel left out because it's always family over football over there. And I could see a big part of that when I went up there this past weekend."

West is a three-star recruit and ranked No. 14 overall in South Carolina in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He chose Indiana over the likes of Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and more.

HOT TARGETS: 7 football players in the Anderson and Pickens area bound to get big offers

2021 WREN FOOTBALL: Nick Morgan, Travon West set tone for defense

STATE TRACK CHAMPS: Wren boys win AAA track and field state title

At 6 feet and 170 pounds, West is a rangy defensive back with speed. As a junior, West recorded five interceptions, 57 total tackles and chipped in on offense with three rushing touchdowns.

He’s also a standout member of the track and field team and won the state championship in the 110-meter hurdles this year.

"He works extremely hard in the classroom, he's a great teammate, good citizen, he's dedicated, committed, (a) leader; just a good human being along with being an exceptional football player," Wren coach Jeff Tate said. "(Indiana) is probably getting one of the most gifted kids who still has potential to get even better."

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Wren defensive back, three-star recruit Travon West commits to Indiana

