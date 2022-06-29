SEKAI NO OWARI’s ‘Habit’ Hits No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Click here to read the full article.

SEKAI NO OWARI ’s “Habit” hits No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 , dated June 29, on its ninth week on the chart.

Last week, “Habit” held at No. 2 while the former No. 1 song “Mixed Nuts” by Official HIGE DANdism held at No. 3 for the second week in a row. Both bands released the CD version of these tunes on the same day during this chart week.

While “Mixed Nuts” came out on top over “Habit” in terms of weekly CD sales, the latter extended its reign over video views to five weeks with a significant margin of views between the former, which came in at No. 6 for the metric. “Mixed Nuts” returned to No. 1 for downloads and streaming this week, but these results still weren’t enough to overturn the huge difference in video, and “Habit” came out on top by only about 100 points overall.

SEKAI NO OWARI, aka End of the World, returns to the top of the tally for the first time in about seven years. The last time the four-member band hit No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 was with “SOS” back in 2015, on the chart released Sept. 30.

BTS ’ “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” the No. 1 last week , lost about 47% of its streams this week (from 12,435,525 to 6,598,087 weekly streams) and slips to No. 6 on the Japan Hot 100. The track’s performance in the other metrics of the chart’s methodology isn’t showing such a marked downturn, so how the global hit performs on the Japan charts is something to watch in the coming weeks.

HKT48 released its 15th single called “Bea-san wa naze nakunarunoka?” which launched with 168,547 copies to hit No. 1 for sales. But the track didn’t perform as well as necessary in the other metrics — e.g. No. 49 for look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer, and No. 22 for Twitter mentions — and debuts on the Japan Hot 100 at No. 3. The Hakata-based girl group’s previous single, “Kimi to dokoka e ikitai,” sold 193,066 copies, so sales are down by about 25,000 copies.

