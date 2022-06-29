ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County marine deputies increase lake patrols July 2-4

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeKE6_0gPupSDH00

Just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Marine deputies will be out on county lakes as part of Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign to help reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents and deaths on the water.

A popular destination for water sports, Oakland County has 450 lakes and 83,000 registered boats, the most of any county in Michigan.

“We want everyone to enjoy the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one,” Oakland County Sheriff Bouchard said.

“We know the fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families. No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. There is only a downside for taking this kind of risk. Protect yourself, your family and your friends,” Bouchard added.

With more than 45 part-time Marine Deputies, the largest in the state, Oakland County’s Marine division deputies are trained to quickly respond to emergencies on any of the county’s lakes. The unit also includes 13 full-time, highly trained deputies. They are trained to dive in any weather or water condition.

Launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, Operation Dry Water, is a partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, local, state and federal law enforcement.

Alcohol use, the U.S. Coast Guard says, is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents and was listed as the leading factor in 23 percent of deaths.

In every state, it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, including canoes and rowboats.

Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion are stressors common to the boating environment. They intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Fireworks – By The Port Huron Police

Please use caution when celebrating with fireworks this weekend. Fireworks are not to be used at city parks which close at dusk. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Use great caution with sparklers as they burn at get hot enough to burn some metals. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or mishap. Other tips from the US Product Safety Commission include:
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: 'Random vehicle' shoots at driver on I-75 in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened on I-75 before midnight on Friday. Troopers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a man who was shot at on I-75 near Lahring Rd. The victim was driving on the freeway when a "random vehicle" pulled...
HOLLY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision on Lodge freeway in Southfield (Southfield, MI)

3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision on Lodge freeway in Southfield (Southfield, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday afternoon, three people suffered injuries following a suspected DUI crash in Southfield. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Lodge freeway near Civic Center Drive. The early reports showed that the driver of a silver Saab, a 25-year-old man, was going recklessly at a high rate of speed [...]
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WNEM

Man who went missing in Saginaw Bay found dead

Thursday was the first night of the Bay City Fireworks Festival. Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday evening, June 30. Flint residents waiting for answers since Nov. home explosion fire. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Residents in the Flint neighborhood where a home exploded killing two...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Sports#Alcohol#Boating#Drugs#Marine Deputies#The U S Coast Guard
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire damages Livingston County golf club

GENOA TWP., Mich. – A fire has damaged the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Livingston County’s Geno Township. The fire started inside the clubhouse early Friday morning. The golf course is on South Hughes near Golf Club Rd. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after vehicle crash in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Pontiac Man died after losing control of his vehicle on Saturday. Police say the victim struck a light pole which caused his vehicle to overturn. Similar links: Motorcyclist killed, woman injured after crash in Oakland County. Authorities were dispatched...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
piadvance.com

Kowalskis just started new chapter in life when tragedy strikes

The tragic loss of Patrick Kowalski, 72, and Barbara “Barb” Kowalski, 69, in a suburban Detroit auto accident has left a family grief stricken and the community of Posen and its neighbors mourning. The couple were lost together on I-696 in Farmington Hills when a semitractor-trailer rear-ended their...
POSEN, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac man dies after early Saturday car crash

A Pontiac man died early Saturday after he lost control of his car, struck a light pole and his car overturned. Jordan David Bahena, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Bahena, who was alone in his 2012 Jeep...
PONTIAC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Young girl approached by stranger

LINCOLN PARK — An 11-year-old girl was inappropriately approached by a red-haired adult man in his mid-20s the evening of June 27 in the parking lot of Aldi Supermarket, 1200 Southfield Road. The girl said the man, who was driving a gray, newer model Dodge Ram quad cab pickup...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ice cream store denies service to Detroit police officers for wearing body armor

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit ice cream store denied service to a pair of police officers Thursday because they were wearing tactical body armor. Cold Truth Soft Serve, located at 4240 Cass Avenue, posted a photo on social media of a Detroit police cruiser parked in front of their shop with the caption, "We can tolerate the parking however you please but we will not serve anyone wearing body armor."
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy