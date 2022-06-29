Where to roller skate in New York City this summer
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roller skating is back in style this summer, and it looks like it’s here to stay.
Many New Yorkers have started to break out their skates. For anyone wanting to follow suit, there are some great spots in the city to check out.
The following roller skating pop-ups are ready for skaters:
- Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace
- Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020
- Open until October 16
- United Skates at Atlas Park
- 8000 Cooper Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
- Open until October 16
- JFK Access Road
- Jamaica, Queens, NY 11430
- Open until November 1
- 848 Washington Street
- West 13th Street, New York, NY 10014
- Open until August 31
- Pier 2 Roller Rink at Brooklyn Bridge Park
- 150 Furman Street, Pier 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Open until October
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0