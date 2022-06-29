Where to roller skate in New York City this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roller skating is back in style this summer, and it looks like it’s here to stay.

Many New Yorkers have started to break out their skates. For anyone wanting to follow suit, there are some great spots in the city to check out.

The following roller skating pop-ups are ready for skaters:

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020 Open until October 16



United Skates at Atlas Park 8000 Cooper Avenue, Queens, NY 11385 Open until October 16



JFK Access Road Jamaica, Queens, NY 11430 Open until November 1



848 Washington Street West 13th Street, New York, NY 10014 Open until August 31



Pier 2 Roller Rink at Brooklyn Bridge Park 150 Furman Street, Pier 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Open until October



