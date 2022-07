Christian Carrigan’s life was suddenly taken away from him not from illness but from another human being. Christian was born Feb. 20, 1986, in Lampasas and raised in Hamilton. He was an amazing husband, father of three girls, son, friend and brother to so many. He would give the shirt off his back if you ever needed it. He was always a phone call away to help his brothers, sisters, family and friends with anything they needed. It was nothing to see him go out the door to help someone with whatever problems that came about from being a shoulder to cry on to a shed to help build. Never was a stranger to hard work.

HAMILTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO