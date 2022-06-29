ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Crash blocking lanes on northbound Highway 99

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3MjG_0gPuoQug00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on northbound Highway 99 is blocking three to four lanes near California Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and involves an SUV and Jeep Cherokee, officers said. There were complaints of neck and back pain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Semi truck carrying propane catches fire along Hwy 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck hauling a propane tank caught fire and caused some delays for motorists Friday. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi truck with a propane tank was on the right hand side of westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Highway 223 when it caught fire at around […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on Calloway Drive [Bakersfield, CA]

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m., on Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway involving a Kern County Fire Vehicle. Police said a Kern County Fire Department battalion chief’s vehicle struck a white sedan at the intersection with its sirens and lights on. The impact of the crash left the driver...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Ejected and Injured in Car Crash on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]

One Woman Injured in Auto Collision near Olive Drive. According to reports, the collision occurred around 8:35 p.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Olive Drive. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear at this time. First responders arrived at the scene and treated one woman who was ejected and sustained unspecified injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

2 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Collision in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision in the city of Bakersfield early Friday morning, July 1, 2022. Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the intersection of South H Street and Belle Terrace at 2:25 a.m. for a two-vehicle traffic collision with injuries, according to the department.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Jeep Cherokee#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

2 injured, 1 life-threatening, after apparent DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early Friday morning, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a crash with major and moderate injuries on South H Street and Belle Terrace. Officials said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Officials said each vehicle only had a driver as an occupant, both men. […]
KGET

Kern County firefighter severely injured in crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County fire officials said a seasonal firefighter was critically injured in a crash while on his way to work this week. The Kern County Fire Department said the firefighter, Aiden Agnor, was involved in a serious crash on his way to work at the Keene Helibase on June 28. According […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Airlifted after Multi-Vehicle Crash on 110th Street [Bakersfield, CA]

Three-Vehicle Collision on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road Left Injuries. The accident happened on June 28th, at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and 110th Street W, according to initial reports. Per the CHP, they responded to reports of a collision involving three vehicles. The crash caused major damage to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Brush Fire on Hwy 58 100% contained, 8 acres burned: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) The brush fire, named the Beale Fire, was announced as 100 percent contained around 8:30 p.m., according to Kern County Fire Department. A little over 8 acres was burned on Highway 58 west of Caliente Bodfish Road. The Kern County Fire Department...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Taft Highway reopens after vehicle fire

UPDATE: The highway has reopened. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burning car was blocking traffic Wednesday on Taft Highway at Tupman Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The occupants managed to get out of the BMW sedan burning on the right hand shoulder, officers said. Traffic was being diverted to Golf Course Road. The blaze […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of stabbing and lighting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When police confronted Orlando Vela, he was pushing a shopping cart containing a dog that had been stabbed and set on fire, according to prosecutors. Vela produced a dagger and fought with officers before being taken into custody, according to a District Attorney’s office release. An examination of the dog revealed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘God saved me’: Investigation continues after apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation continues after a suspected gas leak led to an explosion in a Central Bakersfield apartment building. The blast rocked the neighborhood, ripping a wall away from the building, but key questions remain unanswered. “I’ve been in the Army. I’ve been in situations where bombs were going off around me, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Apartment complex explosion leaves 2 injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First responders say at least two people were taken to the hospital after an apparent gas leak led to an explosion at an apartment complex. It happened at the Park 20th Apartment Complex on 20th Street near V Street. First responders were called there just after 2 p.m. The blast ripped […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy