Waldorf, MD

Waldorf man charged with arson after starting blaze at sister's house

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
 3 days ago

A Waldorf man is in custody after allegedly starting a blaze at his sister’s home.

Randall Wayne Crowder Jr., 42, of Waldorf, was arrested on June 22 and charged with felony first-degree arson and two misdemeanors for second-degree malicious burning and and reckless endangerment.

“I want to thank the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and apprehension of the suspect,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said.

According to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Charles County sheriff’s deputies requested fire marshals investigate a suspicious blaze in the 9200 block of Kris Drive in White Plains.

Deputies already had Crowder in custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a neighbor to attempt to flee the area.

A woman identified as Crowder’s sister stated that he had allegedly made threatening comments prior to the blaze.

The woman also stated that she saw Crowder throw something at the side of the house.

According to the release, flames were seen in front of the basement door after Crowder had fled the area.

According to the release and the Maryland Case Search, Crowder was also charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle for taking the neighbor’s car.

Crowder was ordered held without bond and will be in court again on July 20.

