ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Ex-Giuliani associate Lev Parnas gets 20 months for unlawful campaign donations

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7jGx_0gPunkeX00

Lev Parnas, the one-time associate of former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison for pumping foreign money into U.S. elections.

Parnas, who became briefly known for helping Giuliani investigate Joe Biden's dealings in Ukraine in the lead-up to the 2020 election, was convicted last year of using funds from a wealthy Russian businessman, Andrey Muraviev, to make unlawful donations to American political candidates that Parnas thought could help with his nascent marijuana business.

The defense sought leniency and a sentence of time served, while federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Parnas deserved eight years in prison.

MORE: Former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas found guilty of unlawful campaign donations

"Parnas will now serve time in prison for his many crimes," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said following sentencing. "Not content to defraud investors in his business, Fraud Guarantee, out of more than $2 million, Parnas also defrauded the American public by pumping Russian money into U.S. elections and lying about the source of funds for political contributions."

Parnas, after the sentencing, said, "I'm doing good. I am relieved that it's finally over. It's been a long time coming." He also thanked the judge in the case.

"I think he did an incredible job," Parnas said. "He's a great judge."

In addition to 20 months' prison time, Parnas was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,322,500 in restitution.

"The record before this Court shows that Parnas has -- for years -- lied and swindled and corrupted for his own benefit," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "Parnas put himself above this country, his investors, and the public."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2mEq_0gPunkeX00
Yuki Iwamura/AP - PHOTO: Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, arrives at the federal courthouse with his wife Svetlana Parnas in New York, June 29, 2022.

Parnas also made straw donations to a number of federal candidates, joint fundraising committees, and independent expenditure committees that were made in Parnas' name to conceal the fact that the donations were funded by others, prosecutors said.

Parnas began attending a number of political fundraising events and making high-dollar contributions in order to ingratiate himself within political circles, they said.

"The evidence at trial and before the Court overwhelmingly establishes that Parnas engaged in a veritable crime spree for seven years," said prosecutors.

The defense conceded that Parnas' offenses were serious but said he deserved no additional prison time.

MORE: Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas speaks again: 'It was all about 2020'

"Mr. Parnas is remorseful for his conduct and intends to repay the victims of his offenses," defense attorney Joseph Bondy wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "His family circumstances are different that those of his codefendants, as Mr. Parnas is a father to three children under the age of ten, two teenagers, and an adult son, who rely upon him for emotional support and guidance on a daily basis."

Bondy said the Soviet-born Parnas has lived a law-abiding life for nearly three years.

"Mr. Parnas has undertaken to work as a DoorDash delivery person, attend Gamblers Anonymous, participate in marital and faith counseling, and engage in humanitarian aid and relief efforts in Ukraine," Bondy said.

Comments / 9

Related
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"

More than 30 former Trump officials and advisors are speaking out against his leadership and character, yet former President Donald Trump’s supporters seem to ignore the warnings. CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House Communications Director, tells Reality Check’s John Avlon what the dangers of a second Trump presidency could be.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lev Parnas
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Us Elections#Sentencing#Russian#American
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Pence told Trump 'many times' that overturn election was illegal, ex-VP's aide says

Former vice president Mike Pence told Donald Trump "many times" that overturning the 2020 election was illegal, according to Mr Pence's ex-chief of staff.The committee investigating Mr Trump's role in the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 heard testimony from Marc Short, one of Mr Pence's closest aides, who described the frequency with which Mr Pence told Mr Trump that the plan was unconstitutional.Mr Short said that Mr Pence had been "very consistent" in conveying his position to the then-president.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Distractify

Justice Clarence Thomas Is Under Fire, but Is His Credit Card Info on TikTok?

Following a series of highly controversial and inflammatory rulings from the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas is facing a wave of controversy in part because of his apparent eagerness to overturn long-standing precedents like the right to abortion. As those online rail against Thomas, though, some are also claiming that his credit card information has been leaked on TikTok.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

721K+
Followers
163K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy