Good Samaritan Rescues Woman From East River in Astoria After She Jumped in to Save Her Dog

A woman was rescued from the East River by a Good Samaritan Wednesday morning after she jumped into the water to save her dog. Police and FDNY at the scene (L) and Hallett’s Cove Beach (R) (Photos: Citizen and Google Maps)

The woman was walking her dog at Hallett’s Cove Beach in Astoria at around 8:15 a.m. when the canine ran into the river to chase geese, according to sources.

The woman went into the water to rescue her dog, but she got caught in the river by the powerful current.

A man who was passing by saw the woman in distress and leaped into the river to help the woman and her dog, sources say.

When FDNY marine and land units arrived on the scene they discovered the man, as well as the woman and her dog. All three were out of the water on the shoreside near Socrates Park, located at 32-01 Vernon Blvd., the FDNY said.

There was also another individual at the scene, the FDNY said, but it’s unclear whether that person played a role in the rescue.

No one was injured and the dog was unharmed.