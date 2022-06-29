ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Good Samaritan Rescues Woman From East River in Astoria After She Jumped in to Save Her Dog

Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tP7k_0gPunP4A00
A woman was rescued from the East River by a Good Samaritan Wednesday morning after she jumped into the water to save her dog. Police and FDNY at the scene (L) and Hallett’s Cove Beach (R) (Photos: Citizen and Google Maps)

A woman was pulled out of the East River by a Good Samaritan Wednesday morning after she jumped into the water to save her dog.

The woman was walking her dog at Hallett’s Cove Beach in Astoria at around 8:15 a.m. when the canine ran into the river to chase geese, according to sources.

The woman went into the water to rescue her dog, but she got caught in the river by the powerful current.

A man who was passing by saw the woman in distress and leaped into the river to help the woman and her dog, sources say.

When FDNY marine and land units arrived on the scene they discovered the man, as well as the woman and her dog. All three were out of the water on the shoreside near Socrates Park, located at 32-01 Vernon Blvd., the FDNY said.

There was also another individual at the scene, the FDNY said, but it’s unclear whether that person played a role in the rescue.

No one was injured and the dog was unharmed.

Comments / 0

Related
HuntingtonNow

3 Paddleboarders Rescued Off Crab Meadow Beach

Three paddleboarders were rescued Friday afternoon off Crab Meadow Beach, Suffolk police said. Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m. Officers found...
FORT SALONGA, NY
CBS New York

Woman killed in hit-and-run near Cross Bronx Expressway

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for information in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday in West Farms.Neighbors told CBS2's Lisa Rozner the victim moved to the neighborhood a few months ago.Police say the young woman was crossing West Farms Road near East Tremont Avenue, a notoriously dangerous intersection according to residents.Surveillance video from just after 10:15 p.m. Friday shows a woman trying to cross the street. She appears to be waiting for a gap in the cars when all of a sudden, one vehicle coming from the opposite direction seems to drive toward her at full speed."Almost like every week, something like this happen around here. It's really dangerous. I feel like police should be more in the community, around this community," one neighbor said.Police describe the vehicle that fled as a white van and say the driver didn't remain on the scene.The victim's name is not being publicly released at this time, but friends say it's tragic."It's kind of crazy because, you know, she was a good individual, good-hearted individual, you know, and she didn't deserve that," neighbor Andrew James said.There have been no arrests.The NYPD highway collision investigation squad is investigating.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Socrates
NBC New York

Dramatic NYC Jet Ski Rescue Caught on Camera

A 48-year-old man riding a Jet ski in Queens' Jamaica Bay had to be rescued in the choppy waters after the watercraft overturned Wednesday, the NYPD said. Two NYPD divers leaped from a helicopter into the bay after the call came in around 8 a.m. and pulled the man out of the water. Police footage captured the daring rescue.
QUEENS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Good Samaritan at accident scene struck and killed

YONKERS – A Good Samaritan who stopped to help at an accident scene on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers was struck and killed Friday morning. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. after the driver of a 2016 Hyundai sedan traveling northbound lost control. The car struck a guiderail adjacent to the right lane, then crossed lanes and struck the center median. The vehicle came to rest back in the right lane facing in the wrong direction.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East River#Astoria#Good Samaritan#Cove#Into The River#Fdny
Daily News

Manhattan bodega worker stabs customer to death in brawl

An Upper Manhattan bodega worker was arrested for fatally stabbing an unruly customer during a brawl in the shop, police said Saturday. Austin Simon, 34, who was known to haunt the store, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck during the fight, cops said. Bodega worker Jose Alba, 51, was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Shark attack on Long Island investigated

NEW YORK - Police in Nassau County say they are investigating a possible shark attack. It happened Thursday afternoon at Jones Beach but the information was not released until Friday. The Nassau County Police Department says a 37-year-old man was swimming at around 1 p.m. in the waters off of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

911 Call About Bad Smell Leads Body Under NYC Couch

Cops responding to a 911 call about a bad smell at a Queens apartment building this week made a grisly discovery: They found a dead man under a couch. Officers found the unidentified man under the couch with trauma to his back after they responded to the Jamaica Avenue scene around lunchtime on Wednesday.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Bird With Fishing Lure Stuck In Beak Rescued In Babylon

Authorities rescued an injured gosling that was found with a fishing lure stuck in its beak on Long Island. Environmental Conservation Police Officer Dickson received a report about the injured bird in Argyle Lake in Babylon on Thursday, June 16, according to The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy