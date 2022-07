COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner, but fire officials say so is the danger of illegal fireworks. Not only can the use of personal illegal fireworks cause wildfires, they can also cause injury. Captain Micheal Smaldino says most injuries involving fireworks are fast and unexpected. He tells us one of the most common injuries they see if from sparklers- which burn around 2000 degrees.

