ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

Car passenger killed in Spanaway DUI accident identified by county medical examiner

By Allen Siegler
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmd25_0gPulxxA00

A man who died in a DUI car wreck last week has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Tuesday media release from the office lists David E. Escobar as the person killed in a Spanaway crash on state Route 7 in the early-morning hours of June 24. According to a Washington State Patrol press memo, Escobar, who was 22, was a passenger in a car traveling south on Route 7 just after 12:30 a.m. As the car approached the state Route 507 junction, the driver crashed into a guardrail.

The memo says that at the time of the crash Escobar was not wearing a seat belt. WSP said on Friday it expects to recommend a vehicular homicide charge against the driver, who was wearing a seat belt.

A man named Mark Colantuono has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Escobar’s funeral expenses. In the event descriptions, Colatuono, who does not identify his relationship to Escobar, writes that Escobar’s mother died less than 10 months ago. The page’s organizers expect Escobar’s celebration of life to be held on July 23.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

23-year-old man killed after a car hit a tree in Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Pierce County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 165 between Wilkeson and Carbonado a little after 2 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south towards Carbonado when his car went over the lane separator, drifted off the highway and slammed into a tree.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Accidents
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spanaway, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spanaway, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old David E Escobar dead after a single-vehicle crash in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old David E Escobar as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on June 24 in Spanaway. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place on State Route 7 a little after 12:30 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Escobar was a passenger in a car that was heading south on State Route 7. As the car approached the State Route 507 junction, it slammed into a guardrail for undetermined reasons.
SPANAWAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol#Wsp
KING 5

Greenwood homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar overnight

SEATTLE — A homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 2:30 a.m., a resident near the 900 block of North 101st Street called 911 and reported a disturbance at a neighbor's house and that they heard someone say to call 911.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lacey police seek to identify bank robbery suspect

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday. According to police, around 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, the man robbed the U.S. Bank on Martin Way East. Police say that before the robbery, the suspect and another unknown man stole items...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this car prowl suspect?

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are asking for help to identify a man sought in a car prowl. Police said he stole a credit card from a car and then used it at a Taco Bell. Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-3135 and reference case no. 2022-3135.
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after Tacoma road rage shooting

On Wednesday, Tacoma police arrested two men connected to a drive-by shooting incident that happened June 23, the police department announced. According to police, on June 23, Tacoma Fire Department personnel were called to the intersection of 29th Street Northeast and Norpoint Way Northeast in Tacoma for a report of a driver who could not feel his legs.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, man hospitalized after a car vs. semi-truck collision on SR-18 in King County (King County, WA)

On Monday, a 27-year-old woman lost her life while a man suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in King County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 18 near the summit of Tiger Mountain shortly after 8 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a blue 2010 Ford Escape, driven by a 31-year-old man, from Enumclaw, crashed into a disabled semi-truck.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Bail set at $3M for man accused in fatal Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $3 million dollars for an accused murderer in Pierce County. Kacy Estes and his brother Jacy Estes are facing multiple charges related to a deadly shooting Sunday night in Tacoma that left one dead and injured several others. Both the victim’s family...
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
2K+
Followers
257
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy