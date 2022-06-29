Car passenger killed in Spanaway DUI accident identified by county medical examiner

A man who died in a DUI car wreck last week has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Tuesday media release from the office lists David E. Escobar as the person killed in a Spanaway crash on state Route 7 in the early-morning hours of June 24. According to a Washington State Patrol press memo, Escobar, who was 22, was a passenger in a car traveling south on Route 7 just after 12:30 a.m. As the car approached the state Route 507 junction, the driver crashed into a guardrail.

The memo says that at the time of the crash Escobar was not wearing a seat belt. WSP said on Friday it expects to recommend a vehicular homicide charge against the driver, who was wearing a seat belt.

A man named Mark Colantuono has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Escobar’s funeral expenses. In the event descriptions, Colatuono, who does not identify his relationship to Escobar, writes that Escobar’s mother died less than 10 months ago. The page’s organizers expect Escobar’s celebration of life to be held on July 23.