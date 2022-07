ITHACA, NY (77WABC) — A bust of president Abraham Lincoln and a plaque of his Gettysburg address have been removed from a Cornell University library. Cornell biology professor Randy Wayne told the College Fix that he was told the display was removed after some type of complaint. The removal of the bust has echoes of the Museum of Natural History in New York City removing a statue of Teddy Roosevelt from in front of the museum.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO