Gladys Yeager – Private Service

(Ste. Genevieve County) A man from Oran was sent to the hospital after a collision on Mo-32 in Ste. Genevieve County Thursday morning. Highway patrol says 68-year-old Carol Dirnberger was driving eastbound in a 2011 Chrysler 200 when he turned into the path of Mazda 5 and struck the vehicle. Dirnberger then traveled off the north side of the road and struck a vehicle sitting in a parking lot just east of Route ‘A’. Dirnberger was moderately injured and taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital to treat his injuries. The driver of the Mazda was not injured. The accident occurred shortly after 11 o’clock Thursday morning.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO