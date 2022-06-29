Gladys Yeager – Private Service

Mary Pearl Bohs of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Pearl Bohs will be Saturday from noon until 2 and C.Z. Boyer and Son...
Richard Gebhardt, Jr. of Bonne Terre died June 26th at the age of 38. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon, July 9th at 2 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Richard Gebhardt, Jr. is Saturday afternoon, July 9th at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Kimberlee Dunn of Cuba has died at the age of 66. Her funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Sellers Cemetery in Dillard. Visitation is Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
(Farmington) Friday was a special day in Jefferson City for State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington. His bill honoring the memory of two Farmington soldiers killed in the Vietnam War was officially signed by Governor Parson. Wright says these two young men will have signs installed in their honor along Highway 67.
ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
(Park Hills) The Park Hills water department suffered a major main break that feeds into the city Thursday night. They are encouraging conserving water. Some residents may experience low water pressure and some may be without water. Workers are on the job trying to repair the system. They are hopeful they can complete the repairs today.
(Ste. Genevieve County) A man from Oran was sent to the hospital after a collision on Mo-32 in Ste. Genevieve County Thursday morning. Highway patrol says 68-year-old Carol Dirnberger was driving eastbound in a 2011 Chrysler 200 when he turned into the path of Mazda 5 and struck the vehicle. Dirnberger then traveled off the north side of the road and struck a vehicle sitting in a parking lot just east of Route ‘A’. Dirnberger was moderately injured and taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital to treat his injuries. The driver of the Mazda was not injured. The accident occurred shortly after 11 o’clock Thursday morning.
(Festus) The 4th of July holiday weekend is just about here and local fire, police and other emergency first responders are asking for everyone to play it safe and be respectful when it comes to shooting off fireworks. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says fireworks are only allowed to be...
(Crystal City) A 13-year-old female who was trying to cross Highway 61 from the St. Pius High School Campus to Surdyke Motorsports in Crystal City was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:40pm following the fireworks display held at St. Pius. Crystal City Police Captain...
Heading, 4th of July Celebration, flag and firecracker , Color , Illustrator Ver. 3 , Grouped elements. (Piedmont) Piedmont is another area community with a full schedule for the 4th of July. Chamber executive Sara Phillips says everyone can participate…. Line up for the parade starts at 6:00 with no...
(Crystal City) The City of Crystal City has been working a bit shorthanded for several weeks. City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says they have several openings they are looking to fill in a variety of positions. Those interested can apply at Crystal City City Hall at 130 Mississippi Avenue. Also, the...
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be participating in operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and operation “Dry Water” over the July 4th holiday weekend. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says they will have increased patrols through Independence Day. Corporal Bolton...
FLINT HILL, Mo. (KTVI) — A $20 million dollar house listing just hit the market in the St. Louis, Missouri, region and could be a “record-breaker” for the area according to the listing agents. The property, being called a one-of-a-kind English Country Estate, is in the small...
