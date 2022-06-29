ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

3 in custody after car-to-car shooting on Northern California highway that injured teen

By Amelia Davidson
 3 days ago

Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting on a Northern California highway that left one teenager injured.

At 3:10 p.m. Monday, a driver on Highway 99 traveling near Lodi fired multiple rounds into another vehicle, hitting a passenger in the head. The car driven by the shooter was a Nissan Altima, and was traveling southbound on the highway just north of Kettleman Lane.

The victim was transported to a hospital and officers from the California Highway Patrol Valley Division began an investigation.

The next day, officers arrested Moses Mercado, 21, a Lodi resident who was allegedly driving the vehicle and shot at the victim. Mercado was charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the CHP.

Officers also arrested Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, who officers say was a passenger in the vehicle from which the victim was shot. She faces charges of aiding and abetting, conspiracy and concealing evidence.

A third suspect, Edgar Hernandez, 29 of Stockton, was arrested and charged with carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm concealed within a vehicle, the CHP said.

All three suspects were booked at San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp.

It is unclear whether the three suspects knew the teenage victim. Details of the incident remain under investigation, officers said.

