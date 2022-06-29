WATCH: Hochul talks guns after task force meeting

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul convened the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. She’s set to deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m., once the task force meeting concludes.

The task force, first announced during Hochul’s 2022 State of the State address, met at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush. The Rensselaer County town is also home to the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association , the organization representing Second Amendment rights in the recent Supreme Court decision scuttling concealed carry restrictions statewide.

Watch the full press conference:

