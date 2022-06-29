Open Door’s No-Cost COVID-19 Testing Site Will Close After June 30th

Margaret McGovern came to Greenwood when there were only around 30,000 to 40,000 people. “It was still just known as a small town and things weren’t moving very quickly at that time,” she mentioned. She had always had an interest in politics and her husband, Phil, was captain in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) core before moving to Indiana. “When we got to Indiana, I started becoming interested in small-town government. I attended some council meetings and met Jeanette Surina, who had decided it was time for Greenwood to start moving forward,” McGovern remembered. Surina became the mayor and McGovern was elected for city council. “I remember her theme while running for mayor was to put Greenwood on the map. She was a great cheerleader for the town,” said McGovern.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO