Open Door’s No-Cost COVID-19 Testing Site Will Close After June 30th

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNCIE, Ind. —Open Door Health Services’ no-cost COVID-19 testing site will offer its final day of testing Thursday, June 30. Located at 1651 E. 29th St. in Muncie, directly behind Open Door Urgent Care, this site has operated since 2021 as a state-contracted community testing site. That...

Witham Health Services Named Number One Healthiest Employer

CNO Financial of Carmel, Witham Health Services of Lebanon, Max Service Group of Indianapolis and MJ Insurance of Carmel were named the 2021 Healthiest Employers® of Indiana at an event hosted by First Person Advisors, NFP and Springbuk, and sponsored by Paylocity and SIHO Insurance Services. The four companies...
Ascension St. Vincent to close 11 immediate-care centers

Ascension St. Vincent plans to close 11 immediate-care centers on Thursday, a move certain to affect scores of employees as well as patients who use those centers. The Indianapolis-based health system confirmed the closings to IBJ on Wednesday morning in a two-sentence statement, but provided no information on why it was closing the facilities.
Indiana's power grid at high risk for energy emergencies

GREENSBURG, Indiana — Rhonda Jackson isn’t counting on the utility industry to keep her water pumps running at Jackson’s Nursery in Greensburg, Indiana. The company has invested more than $200,000 since 2016 to install rooftop solar panels and an emergency backup generator. “If the electric went down...
Brownsburg and Avon Community Schools Among Recipients of Indiana Department of Education Career Pathways Grants

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 97 schools and community partners with more than $57 million in Explore, Engage and Experience (3E) grant funding. The grant will aid Indiana’s schools and local partners as they work to strengthen, expand and create effective career pathways throughout students’ K-12 learning.
Building Greenwood the right way

Margaret McGovern came to Greenwood when there were only around 30,000 to 40,000 people. “It was still just known as a small town and things weren’t moving very quickly at that time,” she mentioned. She had always had an interest in politics and her husband, Phil, was captain in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) core before moving to Indiana. “When we got to Indiana, I started becoming interested in small-town government. I attended some council meetings and met Jeanette Surina, who had decided it was time for Greenwood to start moving forward,” McGovern remembered. Surina became the mayor and McGovern was elected for city council. “I remember her theme while running for mayor was to put Greenwood on the map. She was a great cheerleader for the town,” said McGovern.
2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
Remediation work to begin at former GM plant site

Michigan-based RACER Trust says it will soon begin preparations for active soil remediation at the former General Motors Delco plant property in Kokomo. The work is part of an effort to position the more than 10-acre site for sale to a buyer looking to redevelop the property. The organization says...
Air quality alert in effect Thursday for parts of northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The level of ozone in Allen, Wabash and Huntington counties has been forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on Thursday, June 30. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with heart or lung disease should limit or avoid prolonged outdoor exertion while an Air Quality Action Day for Ozone is in effect.
Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
