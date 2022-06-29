ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, UT

POLICE: Expect traffic delays near Zion NP

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Springdale Police Department (SPD) has reported that traffic on State Route 9 and Mt. Caramel Highway running through Zion National Park is currently being disrupted.

At this time, State Route 9 is temporarily closed due to a rock fall on the switchbacks. According to SPD, traffic is currently being turned around at Canyon Junction and the park’s East Entrance while crews work to clean up the debris.

Additionally, Mt. Caramel Highway is temporarily closed from Canyon Junction to the east side of the Zion-Mt. Caramel Tunnel due to rockfall.

The agency notes that shuttles are still running on schedule on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

