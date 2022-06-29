ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Monsoon moisture returns late week, through weekend

By Zoe Mintz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is expected to be the driest and calmest day out of the next five or so. Precipitation is still possible today, mainly in higher elevations and mountaintops. The best timing for storms will be into the afternoon and early evening. If any rain does fall in lower elevations, it will be formed by those higher elevation storms.

Temperatures today are also expected to be warmer than the past few, getting to near seasonable on the eastern half of the state. Even though it will be hotter today, the western half of the state will still see temperatures 5-10 degrees below average for late June.

By Thursday, a lot more monsoon moisture will begin to surge up from Mexico. This will increase chances for isolated showers and storms across the western half of the state. Even more rainfall is expected throughout the weekend ahead as a backdoor cold front pushes into the northeast by early Friday. This will drag in more moisture and more instability, increasing the potential for showers and storms along and east of the Central Mountain Chain.

Storms, and associated flash flooding concerns, pick up in coverage and intensity throughout the weekend ahead. Unfortunately for those of you who may have outdoor plans, this rain coverage is expected to continue through your July 4th holiday. Keep an umbrella handy throughout the weekend ahead.

KRQE News 13

Southeast New Mexico sees severe flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced. Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 1 – July 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 1 – July 7 around New Mexico. July 1 – ABQ BioPark: Summer Youth Group Zoo Visit – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting a Youth Group Zoo visit. The tickets are available to summer programs serving youth in grades Pre-K through 12. It starts a 9 a.m. and all indoor facilities will close at 5 p.m. For more information about qualifications and tickets, visit their website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

COVID surges in six New Mexico counties ahead of July 4th weekend

As the second holiday weekend in two weeks arrives, New Mexicans face fresh challenges calculating COVID-19 risk. By CDC standards, New Mexico has a surge of cases higher than last summer, without a mask mandate, managed by an understaffed Department of Health that provides irregular updates as hospitalizations and deaths increase. The last press briefing on June 8 came three months after an acknowledgment of the 2-year "anniversary" of COVID-19's arrival in New Mexico on March 11, 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Are there earthquakes in New Mexico?

*Editor’s note: The article previously said there were increased earthquakes in southwest New Mexico. This has been corrected to southeast. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From barely noticeable rumbling to extreme shaking, earthquakes can be found around the globe. And that includes New Mexico. But there are some key aspects of our geology that affect how often […]
SOCORRO, NM
