Monsoon moisture returns late week, through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is expected to be the driest and calmest day out of the next five or so. Precipitation is still possible today, mainly in higher elevations and mountaintops. The best timing for storms will be into the afternoon and early evening. If any rain does fall in lower elevations, it will be formed by those higher elevation storms.

Temperatures today are also expected to be warmer than the past few, getting to near seasonable on the eastern half of the state. Even though it will be hotter today, the western half of the state will still see temperatures 5-10 degrees below average for late June.

By Thursday, a lot more monsoon moisture will begin to surge up from Mexico. This will increase chances for isolated showers and storms across the western half of the state. Even more rainfall is expected throughout the weekend ahead as a backdoor cold front pushes into the northeast by early Friday. This will drag in more moisture and more instability, increasing the potential for showers and storms along and east of the Central Mountain Chain.

Storms, and associated flash flooding concerns, pick up in coverage and intensity throughout the weekend ahead. Unfortunately for those of you who may have outdoor plans, this rain coverage is expected to continue through your July 4th holiday. Keep an umbrella handy throughout the weekend ahead.

