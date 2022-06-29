ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CHP’s July 4th `Maximum Enforcement’ Campaign Starts Friday

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up patrols on state highways and roads in Los Angeles County starting Friday to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency’s annual Fourth of July crackdown. The agency’s “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday...

mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in 405 Freeway Crash Identified

Authorities Saturday identified a 39-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Van Nuys. Christopher Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. Berry was a resident of Indianapolis, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The collision occurred at around 1:46 a.m. Friday south...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Law Enforcement Ramps Up Patrols, DUI Checkpoints for Holiday Weekend

INGLEWOOD – Law enforcement agencies around Los Angeles County have announced ramped up patrols and DUI checkpoints to combat reckless driving over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Inglewood Police Department announced plans for a DUI checkpoint July 1 within the city limits between the hours of 9:00 p.m....
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting at Motorist During Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway

A 20-year-old Rialto man accused of shooting at another motorist during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona was charged Friday with attempted murder among other offenses. Brian Augustine Jimenez Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday following an investigation...
RIALTO, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Freeway Collision In Culver City

One person was killed Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway in Culver City. California Highway Patrol officers found the victim around 10 p.m., Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
CULVER CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and Run Crash in Moreno Valley ID’d

The Riverside County coroner’s office Saturday identified the 50-year-old motorcyclist who died in a hit-and-run crash at a Moreno Valley intersection that allegedly was caused by a drunk driver. The fatality occurred at about 4:10 p.m. Friday at Heacock Street and Ironwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision at MoVal Intersection

A motorcyclist died Friday in a collision at a Moreno Valley intersection. The fatality occurred about 4:10 p.m. at Heacock Street and Ironwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The circumstances behind the collision were not immediately clear. Officials said the motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Struck by White Sedan Near Koreatown

A woman was fatally struck Saturday by a hit-and-run vehicle on the outskirts of Koreatown, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. at Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A white Nissan sedan was traveling eastbound on Pico when it struck the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Fiery Riverside Crash

At least one person was killed Friday in a crash that left a semi trailer on fire in Corona. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at approximately 2:40 a.m. to the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on ramp, where they found the big rig on fire, according to the CHP.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspected Drunk Driver, Passenger Killed While Fleeing Police

A suspected drunk driver and his passenger were killed when he tried to evade police during a speedy but brief pursuit from La Habra into Rowland Heights, where his vehicle crashed into another vehicle, authorities said Saturday. Paramedics took the driver of the second vehicle to a hospital with minor...
LA HABRA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Multiple Injured In 14 Freeway Crash

Multiple people were transported to the hospital following a 14 Freeway crash Friday. Around 10:10 a.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 14 Freeway just north of the 5 Freeway in Newhall, said Amanda Morales, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting of 15 Year-old in Carson Possibly Gang-Related

Sheriff’s homicide detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related. The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 233rd Street where deputies from the Carson Sheriff’s Station found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CARSON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Palmdale Shooting Leaves Two Wounded

PALMDALE – A man wounded in a shooting in Palmdale Friday evening was hospitalized in critical condition while a second man was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 8:52 p.m. to the 1700 block of East Palmdale Boulevard where they found a shooting victim lying in the parking lot of a shopping center.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle

One person was struck by a vehicle in front of a 99 Cent store on the 23000 block of Valencia Boulevard at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Friday. The person, a male, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, the incident was not a hit-and-run...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner IDs Woman Found Shot Dead at Railroad Tracks in Commerce

Officials Saturday released the name of a 40-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting in Commerce that also left a man in his 30s wounded. The woman was identified as Rocio Cortez, who was listed as a transient, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Deputies from...
COMMERCE, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Antelope Freeway [Palmdale, CA]

Fiery Traffic Accident on East Barrels Springs Road Left Two Hurt. The fiery accident happened on Antelope Freeway and East Barrels Springs Road at 11:115 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the crash involved 4 vehicles, where two of them became engulfed in flames. Eventually, paramedics found two people...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of Boyfriend

A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the strangling death of his boyfriend. On Wednesday Christian Ortiz, was sentenced to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for strangling Brayan “Brian” Rodriguez, 20, and hiding his body at a Valencia home in September 2017, according to Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang Related Shooting Leaves Teen Dead in Carson

CARSON – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related. The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 233rd Street where deputies from the Carson Sheriff’s...
CARSON, CA

