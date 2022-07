The city of Palm Desert cautioned motorists Friday of its Independence Day road closures. San Pablo Avenue will close Saturday at 6 p.m. between the College of the Desert roundabout and Magnesia Falls Drive to vehicles, bikes and pedestrians. It will extend to Fred Waring Drive on Monday at 4 p.m. Drivers can still access Civic Center Park, where the celebration will take place, from Fred Waring until the parking lot fills to capacity. The city expects a full parking lot as early as 5:30 p.m. Monday.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO