Riverside County, CA

CHP’s Fourth of July `Maximum Enforcement’ Campaign Starts Friday

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up patrols on state highways and roads in Riverside County starting Friday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency’s annual Fourth of July crackdown. The agency’s “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude...

