COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway patrol's annual Fourth of July Counting period starts on Friday at 6 p.m. and will run until 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The counting period is a way for the departments to track traffic trends on the busy holiday weekend. "So it gives us an idea The post Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Fourth of July counting period started Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO