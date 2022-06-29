ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Recurring 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky launches movement to combat culture wars: 'Starts with Us'

By Brooke Singman
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky is launching a movement with prominent figures in the business world, Hollywood, politics and more to combat culture wars in America, telling Fox News that fostering independent thinking and communication is key to taking on the "distrust, blind tribalism, and dehumanization" in American culture today....

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbi Brown
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Lori Greiner
Person
Piers Morgan
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vogue Magazine

Physically, I Am in Present-Day America. Mentally, I Am at Taylor Swift’s Annual Fourth of July Party

It is, to put it mildly, not a great time to be a sentient being in America. Roe v. Wade has been overturned, LGBTQ+ rights (and trans rights in particular) are imperiled, and the Supreme Court has just handily increased all of our night terrors about climate change. I’m not advocating for sticking our heads in the sand—we need to stay focused if we want to have any hope of setting things right—but when I simply can’t take one more affront to my civil liberties, I go to the safest mental place I can imagine: Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July party.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Abc#Fox News Digital#Americans
Fox News

A Tejana 'Queen' shows Pelosi and America that Hispanics won't be pushed around anymore

"I’m so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen." These are the words of Latina mama bear and newly elected U.S. Representative from Texas, Mayra Flores, after realizing that the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, had elbowed her daughter, Maite, during a photo op following her swearing in. "No child should be pushed around for a photo op, PERIOD!" she concluded in her now viral tweet.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fox News

Jesse Watters on Biden's press conferences: 'He's oblivious' and 'makes no sense at all'

Jesse Watters blasted President Biden on "The Five" Thursday for refusing to take responsibility for rising inflation at home and blaming it on Russia and the war in Ukraine. JESSE WATTERS: His policy is to bog Russia down in Ukraine and bleed them dry, and it could take years.To the American driver that doesn’t sound like a plan to reduce gas prices. It looks like that's no plan at all. This thing is going to go on forever. His policy is basically like things are bad, not as bad as Mexico, and none of it is my fault, and I have no plans to fix it. You can’t tell the American people that. You can’t tell the American people that inflation is bad, but it’s worse somewhere else. We don’t live somewhere else. We live here in the United States of America. That’s like saying, don’t worry about crime, you should see Brazil. We don’t live in Brazil. We live here. And then he keeps on saying, oh, well, you know, it’s Russia’s fault with the gas and inflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

House Republicans demand answers from Biden admin over grants 'to promote atheism worldwide'

FIRST ON FOX: Several House Republicans are demanding answers from the Biden administration regarding a grant program the Republicans say will "promote atheism worldwide." Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman Jim Banks of Indiana led the letter with 14 of his GOP colleagues to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor’s (DRL) grant program promoting atheism and "humanism."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IndieWire

Disney Isn’t Avoiding the Culture War Any Longer with Its Progressive Stance on Reproductive Rights

Click here to read the full article. Over the past few years, Disney has transformed from a company that scurried away from social issues (yes, much like a mouse) to one now at the center of the most divisive national debates. The conscious maneuver came amid tumultuous times and leadership changes. After the bungled response — or lack thereof for a while — to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” The Walt Disney Company stopped sitting out cultural fights. So when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the new PR machine at Disney was ready. Armed with a preplanned statement...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Progressives are pushing an anti-American agenda in vulnerable populations: Civil rights icon

Woodson Center president and founder Bob Woodson weighed in on the connection between Juneteenth and July 4th on "The Ingraham Angle." BOB WOODSON: It's devastating, I know, for more vulnerable populations. Particularly in the Black community, progressives are pushing this anti-American agenda and using America's birth defect of slavery as a bludgeon against the country.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Fox News

764K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy