Months-long investigation ends with 30 pounds of meth seized, Kentucky police say

A five-month investigation by the Somerset Police Department has resulted in a major drug seizure and the arrest of two people, according to the department’s captain.

Dobbs said the investigation began sometime around February after a routine traffic stop led to the recovery of some methamphetamine and other drugs. Police executed multiple search warrants, which yielded approximately 30 pounds of crystal meth, several guns and about $30,000 in cash.

The drug recovery was the largest quantity seized by the Somerset Police Department, according to Dobbs.

“I haven’t seen anything of this size in the history of our department,” Dobbs said.

Wesley Calhoun and Dennie Smith are facing charges as a result of the investigation, Dobbs said.