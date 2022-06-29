ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Castle, Elford turning 5th Avenue office into apartments

By Columbus Business First, Bonnie Meibers
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – White Castle and Elford are teaming up on another mixed-use real estate project, this time in Columbus’ Fifth by Northwest neighborhood.

The fast food chain’s former district office building on West 5th Avenue will be transformed into 196 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. There will also be a 326 space parking garage.

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

The mixed-use project at 915 W. Fifth Ave., dubbed the Blakely, will open in late 2023.

Elford broke ground on the project earlier this year. ArchAll Architects is the architect. The building is next door to Endeavor Brewing & Spirits and Rye River Social.

For more of this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

