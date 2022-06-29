ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State board gives Education Chief Riley top marks, raise

By Chris Lisinski
BOSTON (SHNS) – Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley aced his annual performance evaluation, earning an A or perhaps even an A+ from state education overseers.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously Tuesday to deem Riley’s work over the 2021-2022 school year a 4.75 out of 5. James Morton, who chaired the subcommittee that reviewed the commissioner’s job performance, said he “has done a really admirable job at a very difficult time.”

I-Team: Do all teachers need to be licensed in Massachusetts?

Morton praised Riley’s work to get students back into classrooms after the COVID-era shift to remote learning despite facing some “hesitancy” and criticism, including from members of the board. “He was pretty steadfast in that commitment to getting kids back in school with other students and getting kids in the presence of teachers, and it has turned out that he was absolutely right, that we needed to get students back in school as quickly as possible so that we could put them in the best position to reestablish their social-emotional skills, reconnect with other students and connect with their teachers,” Morton said. “We commend the commissioner and the department for their persistence on that issue in light of the opposition he might have even received from some of us as a board.”

The board’s vote also awarded Riley a 2 percent salary increase effective July 3, which would push his compensation from around $257,000 per year as reported in state payroll records to more than $262,000 per year.

