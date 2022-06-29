Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges.

At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy.

The juveniles allegedly had been consuming alcohol, and the operator (a 20-year-old male) was charged with DUI and underage drinking. The three passengers (two 17-yeard-old males and another 20-year-old male) were charged with underage drinking.

The incident occurred at the 24,000 block of Britton Run Road in Sparta Township (Crawford County).

