ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia says NATO expansion to include Finland, Sweden is 'destabilizing'

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYPES_0gPuhuRp00

June 29 (UPI) -- Russia on Wednesday said a NATO expansion to include Finland and Sweden is destabilizing for foreign relations but would not affect Moscow's policies.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made the comments to reporters one day after Turkey dropped its opposition to the two Nordic countries joining the military alliance. He described Moscow's reaction as "negative."

"Our position is known, it does not change," Ryabkov said, according to RIA Novosti. "We consider the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance a purely destabilizing factor in international affairs.

"This does not add security, neither to those who expand and who are among the joiners, nor to other countries that perceive the alliance as a threat."

Ryabkov said NATO's expansion will continue what Moscow views as NATO's "aggressive containment" of Russia.

"We understand NATO's rhetoric. A new strategic concept will be adopted, where Russia is going to be called a threat to the alliance. This has nothing to do with real life. It is the alliance that poses a threat to us."

He said Russia would take "compensatory measures" in response to an expansion.

Russia has long opposed the eastward expansion of NATO to include Sweden and Finland, as well as neighboring Ukraine. Kyiv has sought to join the bloc for years, but Moscow sees Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, as belonging to Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, engaging in a months-long war in which the former has taken control over eastern portions of the country, including the Donbas region and the cities of Mariupol and Severodonetsk.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Tuesday that the alliance reached a deal to admit Finland and Sweden after Turkey dropped its opposition. The agreement was signed by the two countries during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.

The move "sends a very clear message to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin that NATO's door is open," Stoltenberg told reporters. "He wanted less NATO, now President Putin is getting more NATO, on his borders. So what he gets is the opposite of what he actually demanded."

Turkey previously opposed Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO based on allegations they harbored members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which Ankara has designated a terror group. The group, known as PKK, has sought independence from Turkey.

Comments / 36

Captain America
2d ago

So. Adding Finland and Sweden of their own accord is "destabilizing". However invading Ukraine is not?!? It was because of that invasion that Finland and Sweden sought NATO membership. No invasion means no application for NATO membership. Putin is out of his mind.

Reply(2)
19
Don Staley
2d ago

so Russia having an alliance with India the most populated country next to China and several smaller countries like Iran,Venezuela, Cuba and about a half a dozen more. this sounds like a build up for ww3.

Reply(1)
10
John Sims
2d ago

I wish people in the comments would just say Putin instead of Russia. The Russian people don't want this war either.

Reply(4)
9
Related
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Nato#Russian#Nordic#Soviet
Daily Beast

Humiliated Russian Troops Flee Ukraine’s Snake Island on Speed Boats

Russian forces controlling Ukraine’s Snake Island have been forced to flee on speed boats after the Ukrainian military launched a brutal offensive to take it back. “Operational Command South confirms the Russian occupiers have left Snake Island. They couldn’t stand the weather, the ground was burning under their feet, the sea was boiling, the air was too hot. P.S. Russian warships go f*ck yourselves!” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted early Thursday.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
387K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy