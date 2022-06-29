ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indian citizen charged with stealing NC COVID unemployment funds

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSLjC_0gPuhrne00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An Indian citizen has been indicted for theft of government property and aggravated identity theft for fraudulently receiving COVID-19 funds.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Abhishek Krishnan, 39, was a fugitive living outside the United States when he received about $40,650 in pandemic unemployment assistance.

They accuse Krishnan of using other people’s identities in his fraudulent application.

The first count against Krishnan claims he stole federal funds earmarked for North Carolina residents who had become unemployed due to the pandemic. The second count accuses him of using identities of three people during his theft.

If found guilty, Krishnan faces ten-years in prison for theft of government property followed by a mandatory two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said this was not Krishnan’s first offense.

In 2019, Krishnan was charged with mail fraud, introducing adulterated and misbranded foods into interstate commerce and money laundering related to the sale of protein powders by his company, American Pure Whey.

That 43-count superseding indictment was returned by a separate federal grand jury after an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

If convicted of those charges, Krishnan faces a maximum of more than 300 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said they asked for Krishnan to forfeited more than $6 million in those fraudulent proceeds.

The Court found Krishnan was outside the United States and refused to reenter to avoid prosecution.

Krishnan was accused of engaging in the unemployment fraud while fighting the forfeiture of the $6 million.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The United States Marshal Service is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan B. Menzer is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Consent order filed requiring Colonial Pipeline to pay nearly $5M penalty for North Carolina’s ‘largest gasoline spill’

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality filed a proposed Consent Order to hold Colonial Pipeline accountable as the responsible party in the state’s largest gasoline spill. The Consent Order, if approved by the Mecklenburg County Superior Court, would require Colonial to take specific corrective actions and pay […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

New North Carolina laws in effect on July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the start of a new month, new laws are now in effect in North Carolina. While the fight over the future of abortion laws in the Tar Heel State will loom large over the General Assembly heading into elections this fall, some other pieces of major legislation are already taking effect.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fraud#Indian#Raleigh#American Pure Whey
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina doing about inflation? State prepares for future ‘economic turmoil’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There isn’t anything specifically in North Carolina’s $27.9 billion 2022 budget that offers relief for consumers for the fast-rising prices. “Heading into this short session, North Carolinians told us the strain inflation was having on their family’s finances was one of their top concerns,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) said in a release. […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
carolinajournal.com

Two changes needed to voting rights in the North Carolina Constitution

Two corrections should be made to Article VI, “Suffrage and Eligibility to Office,” of the North Carolina State Constitution this year. The first would remove a racist relic of our past, and the second would add protection of our voting rights against ambitious politicians of the future. First,...
ELECTIONS
carolinajournal.com

N.C. House votes to decrease state’s alcohol regulations

The North Carolina House passed H.B. 768, the 2022 ABC Omnibus, by a vote of 100-9 Wednesday afternoon. The extensive bill is designed to decrease regulations on bar owners and expand the freedom of alcohol transportation and sales. North Carolina is one of 17 states where liquor sales are still controlled by the government. The North Carolina Bar Owners Association (NCBOA) has pushed for these reforms in the past and a few of their key points are included in the bill.
DRINKS
CBS 17

CBS 17

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy