Indian citizen charged with stealing NC COVID unemployment funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An Indian citizen has been indicted for theft of government property and aggravated identity theft for fraudulently receiving COVID-19 funds.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Abhishek Krishnan, 39, was a fugitive living outside the United States when he received about $40,650 in pandemic unemployment assistance.

They accuse Krishnan of using other people’s identities in his fraudulent application.

The first count against Krishnan claims he stole federal funds earmarked for North Carolina residents who had become unemployed due to the pandemic. The second count accuses him of using identities of three people during his theft.

If found guilty, Krishnan faces ten-years in prison for theft of government property followed by a mandatory two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said this was not Krishnan’s first offense.

In 2019, Krishnan was charged with mail fraud, introducing adulterated and misbranded foods into interstate commerce and money laundering related to the sale of protein powders by his company, American Pure Whey.

That 43-count superseding indictment was returned by a separate federal grand jury after an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

If convicted of those charges, Krishnan faces a maximum of more than 300 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said they asked for Krishnan to forfeited more than $6 million in those fraudulent proceeds.

The Court found Krishnan was outside the United States and refused to reenter to avoid prosecution.

Krishnan was accused of engaging in the unemployment fraud while fighting the forfeiture of the $6 million.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The United States Marshal Service is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan B. Menzer is prosecuting the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.