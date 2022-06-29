ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans, NY

NYSP: Schenectady man drove impaired with child in car

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQDCN_0gPuha2X00

COEYMANS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly driving impaired with a 3-year-old child in the car, also known as Leandra’s Law. New York State Police said Derrick Hill, 50, also has a revoked driver’s license.

On June 27 around 6:15 p.m., police stopped a car on I-87 in Coeymans for a vehicle and traffic violation. Police said the driver, Hill, was found to be impaired by drugs while driving with a 3-year-old in the car. The child was turned over to a sober third party at the scene.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Hill was taken into custody, transported, and processed at State Police in Albany. Once there, police said he refused to submit to a drug recognition evaluation and a blood test to find the alcohol and/or drug content of his blood.

Charges

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle (felony)
  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs (misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)
NYSP: Man shot by police after stabbing at Saranac Lake Stewart’s

Hill was arraigned in Westerlo Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail due to having four prior felony convictions.  A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the Town of Coeymans Court on June 30 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

15 individuals arrested following operation to address drug sales and violence

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives arrested 15 individuals this week following investigations into drug sales and violence, particularly in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue in the City of Albany. Due to community concerns, Albany detectives launched an investigation that lasted several months to identify key...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Saranac, NY
City
Coeymans, NY
City
Albany, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Coeymans, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
WNYT

Man convicted in Troy shooting is driver, not gunman

Investigators say there are new details surrounding the guilty verdict in the death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy. Jahquay Brown was found guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of murder. During the trial, it was revealed that Brown was the person driving the car in the drive-by shooting. However,...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nysp#New York State Police#Westerlo Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, July 1

Today's five things to know include an investigation into a swatting incident in Saratoga County, the arrest of two members of an alleged scam ring in Amsterdam, and the rescue of a Vermont woman after she was recognized on a NEWS10 broadcast.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy