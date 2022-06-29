NYSP: Schenectady man drove impaired with child in car
COEYMANS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly driving impaired with a 3-year-old child in the car, also known as Leandra’s Law. New York State Police said Derrick Hill, 50, also has a revoked driver’s license.
On June 27 around 6:15 p.m., police stopped a car on I-87 in Coeymans for a vehicle and traffic violation. Police said the driver, Hill, was found to be impaired by drugs while driving with a 3-year-old in the car. The child was turned over to a sober third party at the scene.
Hill was taken into custody, transported, and processed at State Police in Albany. Once there, police said he refused to submit to a drug recognition evaluation and a blood test to find the alcohol and/or drug content of his blood.
Charges
- Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle (felony)
- Driving while ability impaired by drugs (misdemeanor)
- Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)
Hill was arraigned in Westerlo Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail due to having four prior felony convictions. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the Town of Coeymans Court on June 30 at 9 a.m.
