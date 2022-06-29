ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

One dead after crash involving motorcycle, truck on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfOYE_0gPuhBAU00

HAMILTON COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Bryan Melton said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31.

The Hamilton County Sheiff's Office confirmed that 22-year-old Braden Fesler of Colfax died at the scene of the accident after his Yamah YZFR6 motorcycle collided with the back right side of a tow truck at a high rate of speed.

The HCSO Crash Investigation Team is handling the case, which is ongoing pending further investigation. If anyone has any video or other information regarding the motorcycle prior to the collision, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1872 or 317-773-1282.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Medical issue suspected in fatal Wabash County crash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say that a Marion man died Thursday afternoon as the result of a crash in Wabash County. Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 15, near Wabash County Road 950 South. The preliminary investigation shows that Daniel Kellogg, 68, from Marion, Indiana was driving a 2006 Chevrolet southbound when he rear-ended, multiple times, a 2004 Pontiac driven by a a 53-year-old Marion, Indiana woman.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Marion man killed in Wabash County crash on SR 15

LA FONTAINE Ind. (WFFT) -- One man is dead after a crash in Wabash County Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., deputies and LaFontaine Police responded to a crash on State Road 15 near County Road 950 South. Authorities pronounced 68-year-old Daniel Kellogg of Marion dead at the scene. Investigators...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Hamilton County, IN
City
Deputy, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Colfax, IN
Fox 59

Man dead following hit and run crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left one man dead on Indy’s east side. Officers say the crash happened just before 11:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 46th Street and North Post Road. A preliminary investigation by IMPD determined a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence Police searching for driver who left the scene of a deadly crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating a Friday night crash that left one driver dead and investigators searching for the other driver, who left the scene. Police were called just before 11 p.m. to the intersection of East 46th Street and Post Road to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and passenger car.
LAWRENCE, IN
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man killed in tractor accident

— A Decatur County man was killed in a mowing accident Wednesday night west of Adams. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says responders were called around 9:37 pm to a report of a tractor that went into a creek on the 4900 block of County Road 300 North. When...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Firefighter suffers head injury in Indy house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured on the job overnight Friday. A fire was reported at E. 23rd Street and Carrollton Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Fire officials say the fire started on the outside of the house, and a woman who was inside was able to notice. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Purdue Basketball#Traffic Accident
FOX59

UPDATE: 1 victim in Guion Road shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday’s shooting on Guion Road has turned deadly. Police say one of the men who was shot on June 29 in the 3700 block of Guion Road died on Thursday. One other man was also shot in the incident, and another person was injured by broken glass. Police say the shooting is tied […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Deputies Identify Vehicle Break-in Suspects

Anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Department. Dustin Hurley, Amanda Ziegler and suspect vehicle. Photo provided. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating persons of interest in a recent series of vehicle break-ins. Deputies...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX59

24-year-old arrested for murdering Indy rideshare driver

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old man is accused of murdering an Indy rideshare driver, stealing his vehicle and leaving the man’s body alongside the road on Indy’s west side Thursday. Devin Powell is in police custody and faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy