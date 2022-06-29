One dead after crash involving motorcycle, truck on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Bryan Melton said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31.

The Hamilton County Sheiff's Office confirmed that 22-year-old Braden Fesler of Colfax died at the scene of the accident after his Yamah YZFR6 motorcycle collided with the back right side of a tow truck at a high rate of speed.

The HCSO Crash Investigation Team is handling the case, which is ongoing pending further investigation. If anyone has any video or other information regarding the motorcycle prior to the collision, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1872 or 317-773-1282.