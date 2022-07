It has happened again! According to the Laredo Morning Times, another smuggling tragedy has occurred in South Texas. The Texas Department of Transportation has confirmed four people are dead and three are in critical condition. Troopers said the driver evaded law enforcement and crashed into an 18-wheeler. Two of the victims are men from Guatemala and a third victim is a man for Mexico. The fourth victim has not been determined, and the next of kin is pending.

LAREDO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO