TROOPERS INVESTIGATING THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER

Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas will hold many criminal call hearings today, including hearings for two women who are charged with animal cruelty. Hearings are set for today for 23-year-olds Decosta Neal Bobak and Kyleigh Lower of Indiana. The two were charged by Indiana Borough Police as they were conducting an unrelated investigation on February 16th of this year when officers noticed a malnourished dog in the area of North Fourth Street. Officers returned the next day with criminal investigators and through an animal welfare investigation, they found two malnourished dogs at 71 North Fourth Street that also had visible sores. The two dogs were confined in a pen where animal waste was visible, and one dog was being maintained in a location without any heat. The dogs were voluntarily surrendered at that point, and the two were charged with both Bobak and Lower were charged with cruelty to animals.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO