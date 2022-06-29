ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

TROOPERS INVESTIGATING THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER

 3 days ago

Troopers are seeking assistance from the public with identifying the suspect and suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle offered for sale at a used car lot in Indiana County. On June 19, 2022 at...

POLICE REPORTS: DUI, THEFTS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Punxsutawney man was arrested for DUI for an incident back in May in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the Sheetz at 4th and Philadelphia Street for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle. Police discovered 26-year-old Cory Geer was in the car in an intoxicated state. He was arrested and later released to a sober adault. He is charged with two counts of DUI and one summary traffic violation through district judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA
STATE POLICE OUT IN FULL FORCE FOR JULY 4TH WEEKEND

State Police are out in full force this extended holiday weekend to make sure that roads across the state are safe. Members of State Police Troop A will be on patrol this weekend through the holiday weekend through Monday, July 4th. Last year, state police from Troop A, which covers most of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties and all of Cambria and Somerset counties, initiated 1206 traffic stops and investigated 34 crash investigations. While there were no fatalities from those crashes, 16 people were injured. Police also say that 6 of the crashes were alcohol-related. Police also arrested 29 individuals for Driving Under the Influence.
INDIANA, PA
3 arrested in theft of 34 catalytic converters from Salem dealership

Tips from the public helped state police identify three men who they believe were involved with the theft of 34 catalytic converters worth $50,000 from vehicles at a Salem RV dealer in October, according to court papers. Troopers said several people reported recognizing Kenneth L. Knight Jr., 43, of Jeannette,...
JEANNETTE, PA
4 men charged for organized home burglary in Meyersdale

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of men from Somerset County have been charged for an alleged home burglary that was planned and executed on June 13. The burglary happened at the 300 block of Olinger Street in Meyersdale Borough around 3:45 a.m., according to charges filed. The alleged burglars include 19-year-old Tylor Ritchey, […]
MEYERSDALE, PA
Area Man Accused of Using Counterfeit Bills at Dollar General

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to pay for his purchases at the Dollar General store in New Bethlehem with counterfeit money. According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed the following criminal charges against...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Police: Area Woman Faces Charges for Sending Harassing Texts, Emails

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing criminal charges for reportedly sending multiple harassing text messages and emails to a known male victim less than a day after she was told not to by Punxsutawney-based State Police. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police on June...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN BLAIRSVILLE

UPDATE: Police chief Lou Sacco said that the victims, who remain unidentified at this time, are continuing to receive treatment at Allegheny General Hospital, and the investigation into Thursday’s crash is on-going. WHAT WE FIRST REPORTED. Two people were injured in a crash late Thursday morning at one of...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING HIT-AND-RUN

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened on Tuesday. Police say that the accident happened in the 300 block of Church Street at 3:24 PM. A legally parked and unoccupied vehicle was parked in a parking lot of 398 Church Street and was hit by a black-in-color pickup truck. The parked vehicle took on light damage. The offending vehicle will likely have damage to the rear bumper and/or tailgate.
INDIANA, PA
Deadly Car Strike Victim Identified

Authorities have confirmed the man struck and killed Tuesday night on Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Township in Cambria County, was 71-year-old Joseph Varmecky. The Coroner says Varmecky was hit by a vehicle. The District Attorney tells us State Police are investigating the crash and are waiting for toxicology reports. Varmecky lived alone and was unable to drive. Many in that area knew he walked wherever he went, unless he found a friend offering him a ride around town. We met with some friends of Varmecky and learned more about his life and the legacy he leaves behind.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Police Find Meth, Paraphernalia in Punxsy Woman’s Vehicle

PUNXSUTAWNEY BORO., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsy woman has been arrested following a traffic stop in which police found meth and other drug paraphernalia. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers approached a known 45-year-old Punxsutawney woman in the parking lot of Sheetz, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, around 1:00 a.m.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Police: Semi Truck Driver ‘Carelessly’ Crashes Into Underpass, Flees Scene

CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Punxsutawney semi truck driver for fleeing the scene of an accident earlier this month. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:32 a.m., on Wednesday, June 15, as a 2005 Mack Truck operated by 35-year-old Corwen Lane, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Locust Lane, in Canoe Township, Indiana County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after Rt. 153 crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Route 153 in Boggs Township left two dead and one flown to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries Tuesday morning, June 28. According to state police, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Crooked Sewer Road (Route 153) just south of Jericho Lane. A 69-year-old […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
2 people flown to the hospital after being struck by tri-axle truck

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — Yellow caution tape blocked off every corner of one of Blairsville’s busiest intersections for over an hour after a tri-axle hit two people Thursday. “We really didn’t know until we got on scene that it was multiple pedestrians involved with a truck as it was making its way through the intersection,” Ab Dettorre of Blairsville Fire Department said.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Brookville Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Young Girl

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man is behind bars for allegedly touching a young girl inappropriately. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 63-year-old John David Clark in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on June 24:. – Indecent...
BROOKVILLE, PA
$90K worth of raw fentanyl seized, man arrested after bust in Ligonier Borough

About $90,000 worth of raw fentanyl in powder form was confiscated from a Cambria County man Tuesday after an arrest in Ligonier Borough, according to authorities. Cortez M. Haselrig, 25, who lives near Johnstown, is being held at Westmoreland County Prison on charges of drug possession, criminal use of a communication facility and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $500,000.
LIGONIER, PA
‘I set the fire,’ Altoona man charged with arson at own home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges of arson after he reportedly admitted to setting a fire to the back porch of his own house Tuesday evening, June 28, according to Altoona police. Altoona fire and police were called to a home on the 1300 block of 16th Avenue just after 7 […]
ALTOONA, PA
Coroner: Man dead after being struck by car in Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the man killed as 71-year-old Joseph Varmecky. He was hit by a car on the 500 block of Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lees said the autopsy revealed Varmecky died of blunt force trauma. He […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Paving upgrades to begin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, July 1 that milling, paving and signal upgrades will begin soon for Cambria County. The construction work is part of the next phase of the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY IN COUNTY COURT

Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas will hold many criminal call hearings today, including hearings for two women who are charged with animal cruelty. Hearings are set for today for 23-year-olds Decosta Neal Bobak and Kyleigh Lower of Indiana. The two were charged by Indiana Borough Police as they were conducting an unrelated investigation on February 16th of this year when officers noticed a malnourished dog in the area of North Fourth Street. Officers returned the next day with criminal investigators and through an animal welfare investigation, they found two malnourished dogs at 71 North Fourth Street that also had visible sores. The two dogs were confined in a pen where animal waste was visible, and one dog was being maintained in a location without any heat. The dogs were voluntarily surrendered at that point, and the two were charged with both Bobak and Lower were charged with cruelty to animals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

