State police at Lehighton reported an arrest has been made in a Carbon County burglary. Troopers said Josh Altemos, 42, of Emerald, has been charged for an incident on June 13 at 6:11 p.m. Troopers said he entered the property of a 66-year-old woman from Coplay, which is located at 166 Bear Creek Road in Penn Forest Township, and cut the lock off a shed. He then removed a Yamaha all-terrain vehicle from the shed.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO