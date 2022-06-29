ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Do you know what your candidates think? Brent Clark profile

By Jan Runions
Claiborne Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Brent Clark, and I am running for Claiborne County Mayor. Firstly, I am a Christian. I know that without God, I can do nothing. I am the son of Ed and Rose Ann (Roro) Clark. I am happily married to Karyn Poore Clark,. daughter of Alvie...

www.claiborneprogress.net

Comments / 0

Related
brianhornback.com

Governor Bill Lee MUST Condemn the Comments Made By Arn Concerning Tennessee Educators

Ok, I normally do not step into the water of news stories that every other media has covered. I like Governor Bill Lee personally and most of his actions I do not oppose. Before he was a candidate for Governor, I was the first person to video record a speech of the Governor at the Red Lobster in West Knoxville as he spoke to the West Knox Republican Club. Here is one of the many parts of the February 13, 2017 talk. This is a distinction that he, Mrs. Maria and I still laugh about every year or so.
TENNESSEE STATE
indherald.com

The Civil War heroism of a 16-year-old Scott County girl

Hiram Marcum knew that trouble was coming. Trouble had been looming for a while. On June 8, 1861, Scott Countians had voted 541-19 against secession, the largest margin of any county in Tennessee. Then, angered that Tennessee had broken away from the United States and joined the Confederacy, Scott County voted to secede from Tennessee, declaring itself the Free and Independent State of Scott. But Gov. Isham Harris refused to recognize Scott County’s sovereignty. It was rumored that members of County Court who had voted to break away from Tennessee had a price on their head, and Scott County was under Confederate control, and the command of General Felix Zollicoffer.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claiborne County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Claiborne County, TN
a-z-animals.com

How Wide is the Tennessee River at its Widest Point?

The Tennessee River is unique; it leaves the state, flows back into it, and then flows out again. This river is 652 miles long and has a wide range of marine life, insects, and mammals that thrive in its waters and near its banks. People also thrive off the Tennessee River, using it for food, navigation, and recreation.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyla
wvlt.tv

Dog Tethering Ordinance Follow-Up

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Election Local#Affordable Housing#County Government#Christian
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport lines streets for annual Independence Day Parade

Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was held by the Kingsport Chamber Area of Commerce and presented...
KINGSPORT, TN
1450wlaf.com

You’re invited to Sheriff Goins picnic before the fireworks

LAFOLLETTE, TN (PAID AD) – Sheriff Robbie Goins welcomes you to his picnic before the fireworks on Saturday at 6pm at his campaign headquarters. Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, water, soft drinks and more at the sheriff’s headquarters on West Central Avenue next to Community Trust Bank. The...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
tripstodiscover.com

10 Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in Tennessee

A road trip from Memphis to Gatlinburg makes you understand and appreciate the diversity of Tennessee’s nature. Low plants of the west will give way to the valleys of the center, finally leading you to one of the most beloved and impressive national parks in the U.S., the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This kingdom of high foggy peaks is why Tennessee is the ultimate mountain state that invites you to outdoor discovery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

‘Not something that can be solved through enforcement alone’ | New Tennessee law criminalizes homeless camps in public, KPD not changing approach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law criminalizing homeless camps on public property taking effect on July 1, 2022 will have no sway on how the Knoxville Police Department will enforce the issue. "Officers have discretion and numerous available options to address an issue," KPD Public Information Officer Scott...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy