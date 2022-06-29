ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christian Bale Reveals Why Gorr Doesn't Have a Comically Accurate Look in Thor: Love and Thunder

By Tyrone Lopez
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter critically-acclaimed actor, Christian Bale was announced to recreate the live-action adaptation of Marvel Comics' infamous Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, the hype for the film grew even bigger. But after first look images swirled online showing a glimpse of Bale's look as the white-skinned...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
E! News

Natalie Portman and Christian Bale Reveal Surprising Thor: Love and Thunder Cameos

Watch: Thor: Love and Thunder – Celeb Kids Make SURPRISE Cameos. Thor: Love and Thunder may feature the cutest Marvel cameos to date. Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop about the latest MCU installment—which premieres July 8—stars Natalie Portman and Christian Bale revealed that director and co-star Taika Waititi made filming quite the family affair.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Christian Bale
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comics#Film Star#Marvel Comics
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Discloses Hulk and Valkyrie’s Relationship

In just a few more days, Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Helmed by Taika Waititi, the upcoming film will follow Hemsworth's titular character in his journey to self-rediscovery while dealing with the latest god-slaying villain Gorr The God Butcher — played by critically-acclaimed actor Chrisitan Bale.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Jamie Alexander Teases Surprising Return of Lady Sif

Marvel Studios is hosting the World Premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in Hollywood tonight and all of the stars are hitting the red carpet. The film will see the return of Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif, who hasn't been seen in a Thor film since Thor: The Dark World and it seems that the actress will be in a different place in life than we've seen before. While walking the red carpet, Alexander teased her upcoming appearance as Lady Sif.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Sued Over Cut Thor: Love and Thunder Role

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is currently being sued by her former agency, Troika, for $1.5 million over several unpaid commission fees. These fees include the upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Headey was cast but had her scenes cut from the film. Troika, now branded as YMU, claims that Headey specifically owes them a minimum of half a million dollars for the MCU film.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown and The Russo Brothers Are Teaming Up for New Netflix Film

After the huge success of Avengers: Endgame, The Russo Brothers have ventured into other projects outside the MCU with one of them being the upcoming action film The Gray Man which is set to be released soon on Netflix. Now, it looks like the duo has found their next project for the streamer and they are going to team up with one of the stars of their biggest show.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Address Loki's Involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder

In just a few more days, fans will once again witness the triumphant return of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Alongside Hemsworth's Thor, Thor-centric characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, Valkyrie, Korg, and Natalie Portman's Lady Thor are also set to make a comeback. However, fans seem to think that Tom Hiddleston's Loki will still appear in the upcoming film despite his tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, Chris Hemsworth and the showrunner Taika Waititi have finally responded to these fan speculations.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

July 2022 movie preview: Thor, Minions, and Jordan Peele storm the multiplex

Even though Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick were the biggest money makers of June, Marvel Studios will likely reclaim the box office this month with Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will not only see Chris Hemsworth suiting up again as Thor but also the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who this time around wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Moreover, they and several other characters will go against the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher, played by former Batman and American Psycho Christian Bale.
MOVIES
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth says he doesn’t want his children to become actors after Thor: Love and Thunder role

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his son and daughter are in new film Thor: Love and Thunder.However the Australian actor hopes they won’t enjoy the taste of acting too much, stating: “I don’t want them to be child stars.”The new film, from director Taika Waititi, is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film set to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.It will see Hemsworth return as the popular character alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy and Christian Bale, who is on villain duties.Speaking ahead of the film’s release, Hemsworth...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy