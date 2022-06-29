ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERACTIVE: San Francisco gas tracker

Across the country, gas prices have been increasing for months. Recently in California, a Mendocino station had the most expensive gas in the nation at nearly $10 a gallon, while one station in Los Angeles charged more than $8 per gallon .

In San Francisco, gas recently reached an average of $6 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That is a new record for the city, which had an average price of a little less than $3 a gallon in June 2020 and slightly more than $4 a gallon in June 2021.

Look at the chart below, updated weekly, to see the current average gas price per gallon in San Francisco. The recorded averages includes all formulations of regular gasoline on a weekly basis.

