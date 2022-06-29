ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Boy Scouts reunited with families after Amtrak derailment

nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay. The justices ruled 4-3 that gubernatorial appointees can hold their positions indefinitely until the state Senate confirms their successors. Protect your credit score...

www.nbc15.com

nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

The City of Monona is providing the community with affordable fun this holiday weekend at the Monona Community Festival. Catfish River Music Festival to fill streets of downtown Stoughton with music. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Music will fill the streets of Rotary Park and Downtown Stoughton this Fourth of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Catfish River Music Festival to fill streets of downtown Stoughton with music

The City of Monona is providing the community with affordable fun this holiday weekend at the Monona Community Festival. The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co. Updated: 23 hours ago.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Monona festival offers community members affordable fun

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona is providing the community with affordable fun this holiday weekend at the Monona Community Festival. During the family-friendly event, fireworks, activities and music performances are free for all, and food prices are being kept at a minimum, director of the festival Eric Redding said.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

DNR: Boat sober, wear your life jacket on the water this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to stay safe on the water this Fourth of July weekend. During one of the busiest times of year for Wisconsin waterways, DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will be on high alert for anyone under the influence.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Infant memorial tree planted in Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A memorial tree was planted Thursday in Monona in memory of infants who have passed away. The planting ceremony took place at Winnequah Park, and the tree was donated by SSM Health. Community Health Manager for St. Mary’s Health Nikeya Bramlett explained that the tree is meant to provide a calm place for parents to come and remember them.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

MPD ups patrols ahead of holiday weekend

A year after the city of Monona purchased the San Damiano property, opening it as a public park, organizations are making plans for the park’s future. John Stofflet will retire at the end of June 2023. Infant memorial tree planted in Monona. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A memorial...
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Water leak breaks out in building on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A water leak occurred in an apartment complex on the west side of Madison Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department. The incident happened at 7933 Tree Lane as water began to leak in a room on the second floor. Firefighters responded to the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Inaugural Lager Than Life festival comes to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit has announced a brand new beer festival on Friday. The festival will take place on July 23rd, in the greater Beloit area, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Visit Beloit. It will be called the Lager Than Life beer fest.
BELOIT, WI
captimes.com

Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Artwork vandalized and taken from display at Madison museum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The work of a Madison artist is vandalized while on display at a local museum, raising concerns about what creators of color face across the city. “They’re getting ready to go to town,” Lilada Gee said, showing NBC15 a surveillance video from June 24 of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA).
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Porch fire in downtown Madison believed to be caused by discarded cigarettes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire which broke out in downtown Madison is believed to have been caused by discarded cigarettes. According to Madison Fire Department, a fire occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Johnson Street on Thursday is alleged to have been caused by cigarettes which were not properly disposed of.
MADISON, WI

