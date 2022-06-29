Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer

June 29 (UPI) -- The first official trailer of the Julia Roberts, George Clooney romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise is out.

Universal Pictures released the rom-com trailer Wednesday showing Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple scheming together in Bali to stop their lovestruck daughter from repeating their mistake 25 years earlier when they married impulsively.

Ticket to Paradise is not the first time Roberts and Clooney have teamed up. The Oscar-winning duo has also starred together in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Money Monster.

Ol Parker of Mamma Mia! and Here We Go Again directed, based off of a script he wrote with Daniel Pipski.

Ticket to Paradise, which also stars Billie Lourd, will be released in theaters Oct. 21. The Working Title film will stream on Peacock 45 days later.