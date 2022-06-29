ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Meth, fentanyl ring distributed drugs through Indy auto shop; 11 people sentenced

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lREnt_0gPudH2K00

INDIANAPOLIS – Eleven people involved in a drug ring that distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl through an Indianapolis auto shop have been sentenced.

In fall 2019, federal agents began tracking suspected shipments of drugs into the Indianapolis area. They eventually discovered methamphetamine was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis for distribution.

The investigation led to three indictments involving 11 people.

Indy man gets 20 years in federal prison on gun, drug charges

In August 2020, federal and state law enforcement agencies served 16 search warrants at various locations in the Indianapolis area. The search turned up 31 illegally possessed firearms along with more than four pounds of meth plus cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators also recovered about $272,000 in cash during the investigation.

The eleven individuals charged in the indictments all pleaded guilty, with sentences ranging from about 2 years to 30 years in federal prison. Charges ranged from distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl to money laundering.

Indy man gets 12 years for trafficking meth

Here are the sentences:

  • Travis Beechler, 27; 30 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine and heroin; possession of a firearm by a felon and during a drug trafficking crime
  • Antonio Turner, 34; 15 years in federal prison; 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl
  • Stephen Cole, 45; 24+ years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, money laundering
  • Christopher Shelton, 43; 21+ years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine
  • Scott Nelson, 39; 10 years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine
  • Joshua Douglas, 40; 16 years in federal prison, 10 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine
  • Marguerite Collins, 47; 4+ years in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine
  • Jarrad Cooney, 34; 4+ years in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine
  • Jason Corey, 49; 6 years in federal prison, 4 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine
  • Halton Butler, 70; 2+ years in federal prison, 2 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine
  • Gary Hatcher Jr., 33; 20+ years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

The investigation involved the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigations and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Postal Inspection Service provided investigative assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

24-year-old arrested for murdering Indy rideshare driver

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old man is accused of murdering an Indy rideshare driver, stealing his vehicle and leaving the man’s body alongside the road on Indy’s west side Thursday. Devin Powell is in police custody and faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery. According to the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
FOX59

Docs: Morgan Co. men stole a car, guns and conga drums to sell for drugs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Four Morgan County men are facing charges for their part in a burglary ring after a months-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. Colton Hacker, Tommy Allbright Jr., Jakob Chadwick and Kaden Warthen are facing charges of corrupt business influence, burglary and theft among other charges. Investigators said the four were part […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

11 sentenced to federal prison for meth, fentanyl trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven defendants who pleaded guilty to involvement in drug trafficking in the Indianapolis area were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday. The investigation began in the fall of 2019 when federal agents looked into several individuals for suspected drug trafficking activities around Indianapolis. Investigators found suspects were transporting meth from Muncie to Indianapolis to be distributed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Distribution#Dea#Vans Auto Repair
WIBC.com

MAN ARRESTED FOR SISTER’S MURDER

INDIANAPOLIS — 30-year-old Krystopher Monroe was arrested Wednesday evening for the murder of his sister. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to Hosta Way after hearing of a shooting. There, they found Monroe and his sister, Ashlee Atkins, who had been shot. When paramedics arrived, they determined that she was dead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

DOJ: Indy ‘habitual armed felon’ sentenced to 4 years

INDIANAPOLIS — A “habitual armed felon” from Indianapolis was sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to court documents, 36-year-old Rodney Allen...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence Police searching for driver who left the scene of a deadly crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating a Friday night crash that left one driver dead and investigators searching for the other driver, who left the scene. Police were called just before 11 p.m. to the intersection of East 46th Street and Post Road to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and passenger car.
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy