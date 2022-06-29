Meth, fentanyl ring distributed drugs through Indy auto shop; 11 people sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS – Eleven people involved in a drug ring that distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl through an Indianapolis auto shop have been sentenced.

In fall 2019, federal agents began tracking suspected shipments of drugs into the Indianapolis area. They eventually discovered methamphetamine was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis for distribution.

The investigation led to three indictments involving 11 people.

In August 2020, federal and state law enforcement agencies served 16 search warrants at various locations in the Indianapolis area. The search turned up 31 illegally possessed firearms along with more than four pounds of meth plus cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators also recovered about $272,000 in cash during the investigation.

The eleven individuals charged in the indictments all pleaded guilty, with sentences ranging from about 2 years to 30 years in federal prison. Charges ranged from distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl to money laundering.

Here are the sentences:

Travis Beechler, 27; 30 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine and heroin; possession of a firearm by a felon and during a drug trafficking crime

Antonio Turner, 34; 15 years in federal prison; 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl

Stephen Cole, 45; 24+ years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, money laundering

Christopher Shelton, 43; 21+ years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

Scott Nelson, 39; 10 years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

Joshua Douglas, 40; 16 years in federal prison, 10 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

Marguerite Collins, 47; 4+ years in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

Jarrad Cooney, 34; 4+ years in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

Jason Corey, 49; 6 years in federal prison, 4 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

Halton Butler, 70; 2+ years in federal prison, 2 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

Gary Hatcher Jr., 33; 20+ years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine

The investigation involved the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigations and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Postal Inspection Service provided investigative assistance.

