ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

By Delaney Keppner
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFoh7_0gPubwrB00

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing.

According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life. Residents can check the winning numbers here .

Multiple TAKE 5 winning tickets sold across New York; one in Southern Tier

The winning numbers for the CASH4LIFE game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.

The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place every Monday and Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiiky.com

10 Best School Districts in Long Island (2022)

A school district is a geographical area for the local administration of elementary or secondary schools. They are special entities that are tasked with education and are governed autonomously or by the local government. There are about 13,800 school districts in the USA and Long Island has the most interesting...
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

18 Sports earns two Emmy nominations in New York

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to share some special news with the Twin Tiers. On Friday, the department was honored with two Emmy nominations by the New York Chapter in New York City. Below, 18 Sports received two nominations in the respective categories. 1. Sports Story – (no production time limit) Forever […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Fireworks: What’s legal and what’s not in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Thousands of people are injured in each year while using fireworks, mostly children, teens and young adults. The majority of the injuries happen in the month around the 4th of July. Independence Day is also one of the most dangerous days to be one the road. According to the National Traffic […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Mount Vernon, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Mount Vernon, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 310 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#The New York Lottery#The Ny Lottery#4th Ave Snack Plus#New Yorkers#State#Hopeline#Hopeny#Nexstar Media Inc
Hot 99.1

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
6sqft

Lottery opens for 32 low-income units designed for seniors in Hunts Point, from $1,487/month

A housing lottery launched this week for 32 low-income units at a new development in the Bronx. Located at 661 Manida Street in Hunts Point, the 8-story building offers seniors newly constructed residences and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 percent of the area median income, or between $54,343 for a single person and $85,440 for a household of two, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,487/month studios to $1,583/month one bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Meet a Miss N.Y. Teen USA contestant

She may not have been able to take the crown this time around, but Valarie Goorahoo, representing Valley Stream, made a strong showing at the Miss New York Teen USA 2022 in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. She was named 2nd runner-up, holding her own among the 68 young ladies at this year’s competition on June 4.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
bkreader.com

Meet the Lawyers Helping Brooklyn’s Neediest Residents—For Free!

Mr. J was 83 years old when he realized he was in danger of losing the Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy house he’d owned for more than 30 years. It had been a tough few years for the Brooklyn resident. The senior had triple bypass surgery, and while he was recovering, both of his tenants stopped paying rent, leaving him behind by about $30,000 on his property taxes and insurance.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 661 Manida Street Senior Apartments in Hunts Point, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 661 Manida Street, an eight-story residential building with senior housing in Hunts Point, The Bronx. Designed by Rise Architecture and developed by Josil Group, the structure yields 56 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,343 to $96,080.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Is Changing Its COVID Alert System. Here's Why

New York City is reevaluating its COVID alert system amid yet another pandemic wave that, unlike the others, has not seen soaring positivity rates coupled with significant increases in hospitalizations, the health commissioner says. NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan referenced the shift on Thursday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy