ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Community Foundation grant applications open July 1

By WHSV Newsroom
WHSV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR) competitive grant application cycle will be open to eligible nonprofit organizations starting on Friday, July 1. Every competitive grant that TCFHR distributes in 2022 will have the same application deadline: Thursday, September 1. All awards will...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Onesty Family Aquatic Center closed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says Onesty Family Aquatic Center is closed Friday. According to an official, this is to allow for the cleanup of vandalism at the facility. A person reportedly broke into the facility through a back gate. The department says...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

HCHC Care Management offering free HIV testing, educational resources

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - June 27 was National HIV Testing Day, and one medical office in Harrisonburg wants to spread the word of the importance of being tested no matter the time of year. Healthy Community Health Centers Care Management encourages community members to actively check on their health, which...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Legal Aid Justice Center ready to help as eviction protections end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some eviction protections are officially over in Virginia. Landlords now only have to give five days notice before evicting a tenant, as opposed to the fourteen that were in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Experts say rental assistance funds are running out too. Virginia’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
County
Rockingham County, VA
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Society
City
Village, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Society
City
Harrisonburg, VA
WHSV

Local Eagle Scout honors beloved Staunton music teacher

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A local Eagle Scout is working to make sure everyone in the community will have a place to remember a beloved Staunton music teacher. Charlotte Gingerelli died in August 2020 after a car crash on Route 262 in Augusta County. “Ms. Gingerellli affected a lot of...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two key vacancies in the town’s leadership. The council did not end up taking action to fill either of the openings but did hold a public comment period during which the fallout from last week’s firing of town manager Greg Lunsford continued.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Elkton employee files criminal complaint against town’s Vice Mayor

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton’s Vice Mayor is scheduled to appear in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court in July after a town employee filed a charge against him. According to court documents, Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger, an employee of the Elkton Area Community Center, filed a criminal complaint on June 23rd against the Elkton Vice Mayor Randell Snow. It stems from an alleged incident that took place at the Elkton Area Community Center in January.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

New winery in Elkton up and running

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Back in March the Elkton Town Council gave the green light for the opening of the town’s first winery. Now after some minor delays, Chateau Virginia is open for business in the center of Elkton’s downtown. “The first few weeks have been good. We...
ELKTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Money#Tcfhr
Augusta Free Press

Quick look at what’s going on in Staunton, Waynesboro for July 4

The Fourth of July is just days away as local residents and visitors begin their plans to enjoy fireworks, time with family and friends and some homemade, delicious food. As always, both Waynesboro and Staunton will be offering up some cool experiences, with the River City once again offering its belated Fourth of July celebration.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

VT, JMU and VCU partner to provide greater mental health support to students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On behalf of member institutions of the Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium, Virginia Tech, James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University have entered into a system-wide agreement for telehealth and tele-mental health services with TimelyMD. TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being resource for institutions...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Meems Bottom Bridge reopens in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The historic Meems Bottom Bridge on Route 720 (Wissler Road) in Shenandoah County has reopened to limited vehicular traffic. The covered bridge was closed in November 2021 due to damage from repeated strikes by oversized vehicles. The Virginia Department of Transportation reopened the bridge this...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC 29 News

CBD businesses in limbo waiting for legal marijuana sales

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of stores in central Virginia are jumping into the hemp and CBD market, trying to get a head start on recreational sales. However, almost a year later, they’re still caught in legal limbo until a retail framework is established. Several dispensaries tell NBC29...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Missing Staunton man has been found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 86-year-old Robert Ray Rodgers was last seen Friday morning. He left his home in Staunton on foot and was reportedly going to walk...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

“Critically Missing Adult Alert” issued for Virginia man

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “Critically Missing Adult Alert” as part of the church for an Orange County man. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for David Williams, 73. He is white, 5′7″ and 190 pounds, according to investigators, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last reported seen July 1 at 5 a.m. on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville and may be driving an orange 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with Virginia license plates reading NOAHSZU (updated from earlier information).
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Fire destroys basement of Silk Thai Restaurant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Imagine coming home from a vacation to a torched property. That's exactly what happened to T.K. Chin, the owner of Silk Thai Restaurant. Two weeks ago, a fire broke out in the basement, while Chin was in Alaska. The way he was told about it made him think it was small and nothing to worry about. But, when he returned, it was anything but.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

James Madison set to expand softball’s Veterans Memorial Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison Athletics will begin construction July 5 on an expansion project to its Veterans Memorial Park softball venue while also improving interior space within Memorial Hall. The project will expand seating capacity to 1,500 via the addition of permanent seating structures above the current seating...
HARRISONBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy