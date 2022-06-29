Community Foundation grant applications open July 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Imagine coming home from a vacation to a torched property. That's exactly what happened to T.K. Chin, the owner of Silk Thai Restaurant. Two weeks ago, a fire broke out in the basement, while Chin was in Alaska. The way he was told about it made him think it was small and nothing to worry about. But, when he returned, it was anything but.

