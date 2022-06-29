ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Upgraded thunderstorm threat Wednesday and Thursday

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The thunderstorm threat has been upgraded for parts of the Wasatch Front including parts of Salt Lake, Summit and Utah Counties, as well as Castle Country and the Uinta Basin.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the thunderstorm threat today from general to marginal for NW Utah and the northern Wasatch Front. A general thunderstorm threat extends into the rest of the state, with the exception of the extreme northwest portion of the state.

FAILED REELECTION: Utah County Attorney David Leavitt concedes race to challenger Jeff Gray
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eh2h2_0gPuYdMZ00

A “marginal” risk on the thunderstorm scale means there’s a chance of an isolated severe storm possible with winds gusting between 40-60 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter, which is about the size of a quarter. With a general thunderstorm threat, no severe storms are expected. Winds can gust up to 40 miles per hour and a storm could produce small hail. With today’s storms, microburst winds are most likely with blowing dust so secure loose objects now.

UTAH EVENTS: Where to watch fireworks in Utah

Remember, in order for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it needs winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles per hour and hail at or greater than 1 inch in diameter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqwMH_0gPuYdMZ00
BRAND NEW: New multi-million dollar city hall celebrates grand opening

In addition to strong thunderstorms, in southern Utah, deeper moisture will lead to a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in parts of southwestern Utah and an increased risk for flash flooding at national parks so keep that in mind if you have any hikes planned, especially in slot canyons.

Flash flood potential for normally dry washes and slot canyons increases as a result, especially for Zion, Capitol Reef, and the Grand Staircase area, which are looking at probable flooding on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as warnings evolve throughout the evening, and tomorrow as the storm and flood threat continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Firefighters preparing for a busy holiday weekend

OGDEN, UT (ABC4) – Starting tomorrow Utahns can begin lighting off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Last summer, many cities across northern Utah banned all fireworks due to the drought. That’s not the case this year after a wet spring helped lower the fire risk. Nonetheless, firefighters are still preparing for a busy weekend.     For […]
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
KSLTV

Three moose take a dip in a North Salt Lake pool

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A wild sight in North Salt Lake this week as three moose have made themselves at home in pools and on Eaglewood Golf Course. “It was really a rare sighting — there were three younger moose this morning, first in the water by hole 9,” said golfer Ryan Renn. “I had to take a drop and I was looking over my shoulder, making sure they didn’t charge and kill me.”
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leavitt
ABC4

Prices not stopping sales for 4th of July BBQs, fireworks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The cost of beef is up 36 percent. Chicken breast is up 33 percent. And hamburger buns, up 16 percent according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. But Bransen Samuelsen, a manager at Jade market in Salt Lake City said despite these price increases, customers are still buying BBQ classics, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Weber County deputy saves ducklings from storm drain

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Last Sunday, local law enforcement continued to help those in need, both people and animals alike. When a Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputy caught word of some baby ducklings that fell into a storm drain, he sprung into action. A video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows the helpless […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

‘Barapolooza’: DABS establishes 8 new bars in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Dubbed “barapolooza” by a Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) representative, the June 28 DABS commission meeting established eight new bars in the state of Utah. With full bar licenses, these businesses now have the ability to sell, store, serve, and host the consumption of alcohol.  Prior to the delegation of […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Flash Flood#The Wasatch Front#Castle Country#Nw Utah#Utah Remember
ABC4

Massive power outage affects thousands in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Davis County on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 2,600 residents in Centerville and West Bountiful are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area. Crews were first notified of the outage around 7:20 […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Expect traffic delays near Zion NP

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4) – The Springdale Police Department (SPD) has reported that traffic on State Route 9 and Mt. Caramel Highway running through Zion National Park is currently being disrupted. At this time, State Route 9 is temporarily closed due to a rock fall on the switchbacks. According to SPD, traffic is currently […]
SPRINGDALE, UT
ABC4

PLAN AHEAD: UDOT warns of traffic delays for Fourth of July weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and Utahns are sure to be out and about to celebrate our country. But we all know with crowds, comes traffic. UDOT is advising drivers to prepare for delays and road closures in the following areas for this weekend. ·  I-84 near Morgan – […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSLTV

Utah cities list firework restrictions for July 4

UTAH – As Independence Day arrives, local cities and counties are releasing their firework restrictions. Fireworks are only legal to fire from July 2 to 5 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., besides July 4, which extends to midnight in most areas. Lehi will only allow fireworks to be...
UTAH STATE
espn700sports.com

4th of July Fairs and Fireworks Schedule

Our friends at Utah Fun Activities made such a great list for all of the fun this 4th of July weekend. 9 pm Tooele City Fireworks Main Street. 9 pm West Jordan Independence Day firework show. 10 pm Murray Park. 10 pm At the Gateway in SLC. 10 pm Heritage...
upr.org

Lake Effect: Great Salt Lake is buggy and beautiful

My name is Jeff Manwaring, and I'm the owner of Exclusive Excursions. And we do guided boat tours on the Great Salt Lake. I've always just had a dream of doing boat tours and I tried to move to Hawaii a long time ago, but when the economy crashed in 2008, didn't work out, so I came back here and I thought, you know, Salt Lake has this huge lake that nobody ever does anything out there. I just thought, you come to Salt Lake City, you got to see the Salt Lake right?
TRAVEL
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy