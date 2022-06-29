ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots fired, vehicles damaged in central Springfield Tuesday

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police confirmed shots were fired Tuesday at 835 S. Robberson Avenue, between Madison Street and Grand Street. Robberson Avenue is just east of Campbell Avenue.

Springfield man sentenced to 18 years for distributing meth in Greene County

Several cars were damaged when shots were fired. An OzarksFirst photojournalist got video of damage done to the cars on Wednesday morning.

“So I ducked down underneath my couch. And it’s as soon as the shooting stopped I was going to go outside. but then I decided to call 911 first,” said Travis Eastburn a neighbor at the apartments.

Eastburn said he heard “pops” and thought it was fireworks however the popping got louder. He said the “pops” began to sound like it was actually inside his apartment.

“When I saw that there was a hole in the window right by my apartment, I got pretty angry… And then a couple of kids are like, you know, be cool, be cool. And I was like, I am cool. I almost got shot.” said Eastburn.

OzarksFirst is planning to talk to Springfield Police about this incident and others later on Wednesday.

Monday night, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams told Springfield City Council the number of calls the department has received about shots fired has increased in 2022 when numbers are compared to 2021. Chief Williams also told council members police officers are on track to seize more guns in 2022 than they did in 2021.

Comments / 6

Tim Cole
3d ago

I read somewhere for the size of Springfield it's one of the most violent cities in the country it's getting ridiculous. it's time for the citizens of Springfield to start speaking out

Reply
3
 

KYTV

Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department implemented a national operational model known as “Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety” (DDACTS). The national program’s data shows that the use of high-visibility traffic enforcement can be a significant factor in reducing not only traffic crashes in a particular area but crime in that area as well.
KOLR10 News

Springfield police: burglary, car theft down; guns are up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams reported crime rates in Springfield are down so far in 2022, except for reports of gunshots and gun confiscations, at the city council meeting Monday. Several types of crimes have dropped when the numbers of reported incidents from January to May in 2021 are compared to the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
