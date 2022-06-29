ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Obituary: Donald Charles Hillman of DeValls Bluff

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Charles Hillman, 75, of DeValls Bluff passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Vincent’s in Little Rock. Mr. Hillman was born March 30, 1947, near Lodges Corner to Clinton Sterling Hillman and Mary...

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Mcrae, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
De Valls Bluff, AR
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turpin Funeral Home
magnoliareporter.com

How to safely avoid encountering South Arkansas’ alligators

While enjoying the Natural State’s many bodies of water this summer, swimmers and boaters need to avoid hazardous wildlife. This includes American alligators, which are present in southern and central Arkansas. Becky McPeake, extension wildlife specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said understanding alligators is...
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KATV

LRPD identifies victim of Kanis Road car crash, police still investigating

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have identified the victim of a mid-June car accident on Kanis Road. According to preliminary information obtained by police, both a Mercedes-Benz and a Dodge Avenger were traveling westbound on 12th Street around 9:15 p.m. when the driver of the Mercedes lost control and struck the Dodge resulting in both leaving the roadway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wordpress.com

Four UAPB Alumnae Recently Complete Law School – Adding to the Growing Number of Women-in-law

Pine Bluff, AR — When you think about the law profession driving equality, do you consider who is behind the wheel? Do you consider where the profession is going? Since four UAPB graduates entered college in the mid-2010s, those drivers have increasingly become women. Seeing the results of these four women’s commitment to their purpose, UAPB extends congratulations and recognizes these UAPB female alumni who pursued the challenge and finished Law School in 2022. From the UAPB School of Arts and Sciences, they are Tonisha Cox ‘2018 with a B.A. in Political Science, Ja’Mecia Laws ‘2018 with a B.A. in Social Sciences/Political Science, Ajia Richardson ‘2018 with a B.A. in Political Science, and Angel (Thurman) Lockhart ‘2017 with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and a B.A. in English Literature.
PINE BLUFF, AR
St. Joseph Post

Suspect wanted in Arkansas injured after crash during Kan. chase

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man who fled an arrest in Arkansas and was captured and hospitalized after a pursuit by officers in Kansas. On Thursday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was notified that the Elk County Sheriff's Office was southbound on Kansas 99 Highway in pursuit of a stolen Kawasaki motorcycle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
ARKANSAS STATE
Mighty 990

Arkansas Pastor Responds To Accusations of Racial Discrimination

First Baptist Church in Forrest City, Arkansas was accused over the weekend of racially discriminating a Black family visiting their church. A woman shared on her social media page the details of how she felt two church members were out of line by first not letting them into the 11 A.M. worship service. She noted that one male member questioned why her family was there in the first place. After not being let in she questioned the other member, an older lady, if everyone was welcome at the church.
FORREST CITY, AR
THV11

Watson Chapel School District Superintendent resigns

PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a specially called meeting was held on Thursday night, the Watson Chapel School District have found themselves once again looking for a new superintendent. While at the board meeting, many people expressed their love for Dr. Andrew Curry, and were astounded to learn he...
PINE BLUFF, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy