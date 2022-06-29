Obituary: Donald Charles Hillman of DeValls Bluff

Pine Bluff, AR — When you think about the law profession driving equality, do you consider who is behind the wheel? Do you consider where the profession is going? Since four UAPB graduates entered college in the mid-2010s, those drivers have increasingly become women. Seeing the results of these four women’s commitment to their purpose, UAPB extends congratulations and recognizes these UAPB female alumni who pursued the challenge and finished Law School in 2022. From the UAPB School of Arts and Sciences, they are Tonisha Cox ‘2018 with a B.A. in Political Science, Ja’Mecia Laws ‘2018 with a B.A. in Social Sciences/Political Science, Ajia Richardson ‘2018 with a B.A. in Political Science, and Angel (Thurman) Lockhart ‘2017 with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and a B.A. in English Literature.

