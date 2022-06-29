ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fourth of July travel: Over 2K flights already disrupted Wednesday

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

An abundance of flights have been canceled and delayed on Wednesday, leaving passengers infuriated, and in many cases, waiting at airports for extended periods of time. More than 1,900 flights in, out of and across the U.S. were delayed as of 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to flight-tracking website...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Planning#Flight Plans#Airlines For America#Air Traffic Control#Summer Holidays#Aircraft#Flightaware
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
FOXBusiness

Video shows Norwegian Cruise ship hit iceberg: 'Titanic 2.0'

A video went viral this week after it showed footage of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that hit an iceberg in Alaska over the weekend. The cruise company cut short the remainder of its scheduled trip due to damage from the collision. In the viral video, a passenger can be...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Heathrow cancels 30 morning flights after 13% per cent leap in passenger numbers

The UK’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, is quieter than normal today, after airlines were told to cut 30 flights from their schedules up to 12.30pm.One in 40 of today’s flights from the UK’s busiest airport is cancelled, affecting at least 5,000 travellers.The Independent understands the “intervention” was made after it became clear that airlines were expecting 13 per cent more passengers today than last Thursday.A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We will work with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights outside of the peak so that as many as possible can get away.”British Airways is the biggest airline and most...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

What's ahead for travelers during July 4 "airmageddon"

As the U.S. prepares for what some in the industry are calling "airmageddon," travelers are bracing for a possible meltdown at airlines, airports and security and customs checkpoints, not to mention hotels and hotel services.AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans will take a road trip by car of 50 miles or more.But the real crunch: 3.5 million people are expected to fly this holiday weekend. Airfares cost, on average, 14% more, and in some markets have quadrupled. And hotel rates are up a whopping 23% since 2021.And all this is happening as the major airline and travel stakeholders spar over...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Amsterdam airport tells passengers not to arrive more than four hours before their f flights

Europe’s busiest airport is warning passengers not to arrive more than four hours ahead of their scheduled departure.Amsterdam Schiphol airport, which currently has more flights than any other European hub, is telling travellers: “You are only welcome at the departure hall four hours before your flight.“This way you help us spread out the crowds better and stimulate a smooth flow around the check-in desks and the security control.”In recent months the Dutch airport has seen extremely long queues due to a shortage of security officers and other ground staff.In an online statement it concedes there is a problem: “We understand...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

London City Airport bids to ease Saturday flight ban

London City Airport wants its ban on flights after 1pm on Saturdays to be scrapped.The airport is also calling for more flights to be allowed early in the morning and late at night.It claimed the measures are vital to allow it to meet future demand.But residents’ organisation Hacan East warned the plans will “anger” local communities.London City has launched a consultation on the proposals, which will require agreement from the London Borough of Newham, where it is located.The airport’s hours of operation are currently restricted to 6.30am-10.30pm on weekdays, 6.30am-1pm on Saturdays, and 12.30-10.30pm on Sundays.Flights could be permitted as...
WORLD
Money

Air Travel Is Chaos This Summer. Here's How to Get a Refund

Fourth of July travelers, brace yourselves for a rough weekend — especially if you’ll be spending any time at the airport. Demand for airline travel is roaring back. Nearly 13 million people are expected to fly this weekend, according to data from travel app Hopper, and more than 2.4 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Thursday alone.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy