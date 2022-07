SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A Springfield woman has been arrested on charges that she allegedly assaulted a mentally disabled family member multiple times over a two-year period. Springfield Police say Jennifer Mast was arrested on June 15 when officers responded to an incident report at 5660 Daisy Street. Officers learned that Mast "had used a weapon multiple times to cause serious physical injury" to the family member who is "unable to speak or care for himself due to his disabilities."

