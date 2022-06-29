ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown program to provide food for veterans

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa – The Veterans Leadership Program in partnership will host a food distribution event for all veterans and military families in need.

The event will take place Friday, June 30 in Johnstown. Pa starting at Noon. Individuals will receive three boxes that include, fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, milk, and frozen food products. Strict safety and social distancing practices will be enforced throughout the event.

The food will be handed out at the Veterans Leadership Program building, located at 727 Goucher Street
Johnstown, PA 15905. Cars should enter into the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher St. at the entrance opposite to Mowry Drive (there will be signs and a group directing traffic). The program is in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to assist veterans and military families that are in need of food.

ABOUT THE VETERANS LEADERSHIP PROGRAM:

Veterans Leadership Program is an organization that empowers Veterans to navigate the transitions of life. Each year, they serve nearly 7,300 Veterans and their families. For more information, please call 844-VLP-VETS or visit the Veterans Leadership Program website .

