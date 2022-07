StockX today laid off a substantial portion of its workforce as it looks to continue to grow and invest in “long-term sustainability,” a statement said. The company confirmed a total of eight percent of employees were impacted by the layoffs, although it isn’t specified which departments were affected. Additionally, StockX confirms that those let go received severance packages and will have temporary health benefits following their terminations. News of the cuts was first reported by Sole Retriever.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO